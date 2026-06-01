National team manager Julian Nagelsmann, captain Joshua Kimmich and striker Deniz Undav were satisfied with Germany's 4–0 friendly win over Finland, the penultimate warm-up before the World Cup. Kimmich told ZDF: "We wanted to press high as often as possible, and that led to two goals today (the 2–0 and 4–0). Then we scored from deep defence when Lenny played a through ball to Deniz (the 3–0) and added a goal from a set piece (the 1–0, see below). "We scored from several phases of play," Kimmich noted, and Nagelsmann added, "We also got a counter-attacking goal, which is a welcome change; we showed resilience. The result was good; we kept a clean sheet. We can build on this."

Despite the well-earned praise for the team's goal-scoring variety, Nagelsmann did not forget the first-half spell when his side, as in previous internationals, grew impatient, rushed forward and lost control.

The national coach could still view this tactical lapse after the 4-0 win as positive, "because the lads want to show what they can do", yet he acknowledged that a coach can never condone repeated lapses in tactical discipline. "We need to trust our strengths even more," he said. The side still lacks fine-tuning, automatic movements and consistent tactical discipline.

These kinks can be worked out during tournament preparation, yet Nagelsmann must still settle on a first-choice XI—a point stressed by Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß. Two, possibly three spots remain open: David Raum or Nathaniel Brown at left-back, and Leroy Sané, Lennart Karl or even Maximilian Beier on the right wing. Two goals, an assist and an all-round display that Nagelsmann labelled a "performance with which you never play yourself out of the team" may even prompt the coach to briefly revisit the striking partnership—a debate he had long considered closed.