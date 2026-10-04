Fighting for his spot! Jules Kounde vows to win back Barcelona place from Eric Garcia as full-back reacts to Zidane's France arrival

Barcelona defender Kounde has faced a challenging start to the current campaign, finding himself frequently named among the substitutes by Hansi Flick. While some players might voice frustration at a loss of status, the 27-year-old has taken a remarkably honest approach to his situation. Speaking ahead of France's Nations League clash with Belgium, Kounde refused to make excuses for his peripheral role at club level, instead pointing the finger at his own lack of consistency during the previous season.

'It is a decision by my coach. I feel very good physically. I don't have any injury. If I have less playing time, it is due to last season where I was well below my standards,' Kounde confessed, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. The former Sevilla man appears ready to embrace the fight to regain his starting role, viewing the competition from Garcia as a necessary hurdle. 'It is a consequence and a challenge that I accept gladly. I will have to work, which is what I normally do. It is up to me to recover my best feelings. I know that when I am in my best condition, I will have playing time.'