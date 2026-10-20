Emotional James Maddison scores dream goal on first competitive start in 536 days as Tottenham finally clinch first league win

Maddison enjoyed a fairytale return to the Tottenham starting lineup, marking his first start in 536 days with a goal that set the tone for a crucial victory. The England playmaker, who has battled back from consecutive knee ligament injuries, needed only 14 minutes to make his presence felt. He produced a delicate first-time finish that looped over goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, promptly celebrating with his iconic darts-inspired gesture to the home crowd. The goal was his first since a Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt in the 2024-25 season.

Maddison reflected on the significance of his contribution after the final whistle. "They're the ones you dream of. Without going too deep into it, them dark days last year, recovering from the ACL, you dream of them moments, them goals and that is the light at the end of the tunnel," he told Sky Sports.