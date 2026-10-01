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'We're being dragged through mud' - Gary Neville warns English football faces Italian-style decline after Man City guilty verdict
Neville fears for Premier League integrity
Following the revelation this week that Manchester City have been found guilty of all Premier League financial charges, Gary Neville has voiced his serious concerns. The ruling detailed that the club inflated their financial position by over £900 million between 2009 and 2018.
Neville admitted the situation is deeply troubling for the English game, drawing immediate comparisons to the notorious 2006 Calciopoli scandal that rocked Italy and resulted in Juventus being stripped of titles and relegated. Manchester City continue to deny the allegations.
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Dragged through the mud
Speaking on The Overlap, Neville did not hold back in his assessment of the severe damage inflicted on the competition's global reputation. Neville said: "I am chilled. It is chilling. This is not celebratory. The Italian game has suffered immeasurably in the last 25 years. We played against Juventus, we've alluded to this before, we felt at the time this wasn't right. I'm not saying that's going to happen to the Premier League but we always think that we've got an enormous integrity in the Premier League, that we are the sort of league that sets the standard and it's other leagues that have got corruption, fraud, doping scandals, match fixing, referee scandals. This is now coming to our country. This is now coming to our league. This is the greatest export that we have in our country and the world. If you go around the world and you talk about basically Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, you talk about the Premier League. People talk about the Premier League more than anything when you tell them where you're from in the world. And at the moment, we're being dragged through the mud."
Demands for owners to be removed
Man City remain determined to appeal, insisting they possess irrefutable evidence to clear their name. However, Neville dismissed this defence and insisted that points deductions or removing titles are simply not enough. Instead, Neville called for the ultimate sanction against the hierarchy.
Neville added: "The only punishment that would be fair would be to have huge consequences - the biggest consequence - would be removing the owners. That is the only consequence if I was Manchester City that I would be worried about. However, if you're in football and you're thinking about consequence, what can be more serious than industrial-level financial doping that we've seen and they've been found guilty of?"
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What happens next for Man City?
Man City have until Friday to officially submit their appeal against the guilty verdict. As the legal battle intensifies, the Premier League face immense pressure to deliver a definitive and binding resolution that will ultimately shape the long-term future and integrity of English football.
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