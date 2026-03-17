"It’s a logical possibility at the moment": Will two FC Bayern Munich stars not feature at all against Atalanta Bergamo?

"In this situation, you don’t really have a choice. Who wouldn’t consider it? It is simply the way it is. The fact is, if they pick up a yellow card tomorrow, they’ll be suspended for the next match. But if it’s necessary, then so be it. There’s no need to overthink it," said the manager of the German record champions.

Kompany did not specify who might come into the team in place of Upamecano and Laimer. Min-Jae Kim has repeatedly stepped in at centre-back, and the South Korean could start alongside Jonathan Tah. Laimer was last used as a left-back; following Alphonso Davies’ injury, Tom Bischof would likely be the first choice there.

Munich are in an excellent position going into the second leg anyway. A week ago, Kompany’s team beat the Italians 6-1, so elimination would be nothing short of a minor miracle. In the quarter-finals, Real Madrid would in all likelihood be waiting, having also won their first leg against Man City comfortably by a 3-0 margin.