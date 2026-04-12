Inter Miami player ratings vs. New York Red Bulls: Germán Berterame finally scores, but Julian Hall punishes Herons

Miami should have scored inside the first few minutes when Messi squared for German Berterame. But the Mexico international fluffed his lines with the goal gaping. And the Red Bulls struck first. Julian Hall, excellent all night, scampered down the wing, cut inside his man, and fed Jorge Ruvalcaba, who finished past a helpless goalkeeper.

The Herons equalized with the final kick of the first half. Rodrigo De Paul whipped a cross to the back post, which Mateo Silvetti latched onto and slotted into the bottom corner.

Messi should have scored within two minutes of the second half, but dragged wide after dropping his man. Berterame made no mistake soon after. The ball dropped to the Mexican inside the box, and he pivoted and lashed home for his first goal in MLS.

The Red Bulls thought they had a second on the hour mark, but Cade Cowell was narrowly offside in the build-up to Robert Voloder's tidy finish. They did eventually equalize, though. And Hall was at the center of it once again, turning, beating his man, and firing a cross in for fellow youngster Adri Mehmeti to turn in.

The visitors pushed for a winner. But Miami showed some defensive quality late on. And after Luis Suarez forced a fine save out of Ethan Horvath in the 90th minute, a draw felt fair.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Nu Stadium...