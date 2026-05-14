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'I have every reason to believe' - Arne Slot confident Liverpool job is safe despite 'not great season'
Slot addresses Anfield future
Slot has voiced his conviction that he will lead the club into the next campaign, despite a significant downturn in domestic form. After a sensational debut season where he delivered the Premier League title, the Dutchman has seen his side lose 11 league matches this season, leading to audible frustration from the stands.
Speaking ahead of the final stretch of the season, Slot was clear about where he stands with the club's hierarchy. When asked about his position, he stated: "I don’t think I am deciding that alone by myself but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it."
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Acknowledging a difficult title defence
The transition from champions to struggling top-four contenders has been a bitter pill for supporters to swallow. Liverpool currently require one victory from their final two fixtures to mathematically guarantee Champions League football for next season, a far cry from the dominance they displayed during Slot's first year on Merseyside.
The manager was honest in his assessment of the team performance levels compared to their previous heights. "But if you don’t have the best season, especially if you compare with last season – if you compare it with other seasons you might have a different debate, but if you compare it with last season – this has definitely not been a great season, then it is also normal that criticism comes," Slot admitted.
Dealing with mounting criticism
While reports suggest that the club's owners and directors have not considered a managerial change, the atmosphere around the club has shifted. Slot believes that the scrutiny currently being applied to his staff and the playing squad is simply part of the territory when managing a club of Liverpool’s stature.
He refused to single out individuals for the poor run of results, instead highlighting a collective responsibility for the campaign. "We have all had our share, and with ‘all’ I mean the players have had their share, the manager has had their share and other people in the club have had their share," Slot explained.
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Focus on the final objective
Despite the noise regarding his long-term future, the immediate priority remains securing a top-four finish to ensure the Reds are playing elite European football again next year. Slot appears focused on the internal dialogue at the AXA Training Centre rather than the external speculation surrounding potential replacements.
Summarising the cut-throat nature of modern football at the highest level, Slot noted that failure to silverware inevitably leads to questions. "That is how things work nowadays if you don’t win the league," he concluded.