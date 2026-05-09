Arne Slot vows to win back Liverpool fans after being booed during frustrating Chelsea draw

Slot blamed consistent injuries for his inability to field a full-strength side but praised his players' effort despite lacking a clinical edge. While he looks to rebuild the squad this off-season, the immediate priority remains securing three points from the final two games to clinch Champions League qualification.

The Reds boss added: "Different in terms of results, different in how things look, but it’s not always that simple because sometimes you know what you have to do, but it’s not always possible to also get exactly what you want. For us, for me, it’s really clear what we are lacking this season and we’re trying with the players we have now because one of the things we are lacking is players that are fit. But the players we have available now, I think again like last week, like this week, showed in the second half that they want to give everything and tried to push, but it was not enough last week and wasn’t enough this week to find that goal, which we maybe deserved if you looked at where the game was played."