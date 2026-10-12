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'He will come good again' - Bayern Munich board member Max Eberl backs struggling Luis Diaz amid goal drought
Bayern hierarchy offers full backing to struggling winger
Despite a difficult run of games, Bayern Munich's hierarchy is standing firmly behind Diaz. The former Liverpool man has hit a roadblock in his recent performances, failing to register a single goal or assist in his last six competitive appearances. However, board member for sport Eberl is adamant that the attacker is close to turning a corner as the club prepares for their upcoming European fixtures.
The 29-year-old was left frustrated during Bayern’s 2-2 draw against Augsburg on Saturday. Diaz believed he had finally snapped his barren run when he found the back of the net, but his celebrations were cut short. The goal was eventually chalked off after a VAR review determined that Josip Stanisic was in an offside position during the build-up, prolonging the winger's wait for a breakthrough.
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Eberl remains confident in Diaz quality
Speaking to Bild ahead of the Champions League trip to face Norwegian side Viking FK on Tuesday, Eberl made it clear that he isn't worried about the forward's lack of output. 'We would have been very pleased if the goal had stood, because it simply would have done him good,' Eberl explained as he reflected on the disallowed effort at the weekend.
'He'll come good again. You can see his movement; he's involved in the game and keeps making things happen. I think he is definitely on an upward trajectory,' Eberl added, reinforcing the club's patient approach.
Reflecting on a stellar debut season
The current drought stands in stark contrast to the incredible numbers Diaz posted during his debut campaign in Bavaria, where the 29-year-old racked up an impressive 26 goals and 23 assists across 51 appearances for FC Bayern.
The Colombian winger's current struggles highlight a difficult start to the campaign, having featured in eight matches across all competitions this season without managing to find any real rhythm. His only goal of the term so far came back on the opening matchday of the Bundesliga, when he found the net in a dominant 5-1 victory over Stuttgart.
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Domestic promise and European dominance ease pressure
Despite his individual struggles, Bayern have enjoyed a strong start to the wider campaign. The German giants kicked off their Champions League journey in style with a resounding 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt, while domestically they currently sit third in the Bundesliga table with 11 points, just two points behind league leaders Freiburg.
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