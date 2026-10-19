AFP
Hansi Flick reveals Barcelona defensive options against Paris Saint-Germain after major injury blows
Injury crisis hits Barcelona defence
Barcelona have returned from Seville with three points but suffered a double injury blow, as both Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde are officially ruled out for the trip to Paris.
The club face a serious crisis at the back. To make matters worse, Gerard Martin had to be substituted after feeling discomfort in his foot. It seems highly unlikely that Martin will start at the Parc des Princes, leaving the squad desperately short of natural defenders and forcing the manager to look for alternative solutions within his current midfield ranks.
- AFP
Flick considers midfielders at centre-back
During the pre-match press conference, Flick addressed the defensive shortage and explained his tactical contingency plan. "Frenkie de Jong can play, and Alex Campos is also with us. I am certain everything will go well. Perhaps we are not going through the best moment, but we have to accept that," the German explained.
De Jong, who recently received medical clearance before the Real Betis match, previously filled the centre-back role under Ronald Koeman. Additionally, Rodri has previous experience operating in the heart of the defence for Manchester City.
Praising the opposition and Raphinha boost
Despite the growing injury list, the head coach maintains a highly positive outlook ahead of the European tie and confirmed a major boost in attack. "He will be in the starting line-up tomorrow," Flick said regarding Raphinha. The manager also urged his team to embrace the massive challenge against PSG.
"I think tomorrow's game is a good test for us. I want our team to play with confidence, as a side that has won its last 11 matches does. We will be facing the best team in the world over the last two years, and this is an opportunity for us."
- AFP
What is next for Barcelona?
Barcelona have a massive week ahead, facing Paris Saint-Germain before turning their attention to the looming Clasico. However, Flick refused to look past Tuesday. "The next match is always the most important, and so tomorrow's match is the most important," he insisted. Regarding his injured French defender, the manager concluded: "We hope Jules Kounde will be ready by the end of the week."
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