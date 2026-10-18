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Gian Piero Gasperini reveals how Real Madrid collapse fueled Roma's bounce-back win over Genoa
Turning pain into Serie A points
Gasperini has opened up on the psychological shift within his squad following a difficult week on the continental stage. After a demoralising late collapse against Real Madrid, the capital club responded with a composed performance to secure a 2-0 win over Genoa. The coach insisted that the disappointment of the midweek defeat acted as fuel rather than a deterrent for his players as they returned to domestic action.
"Losing to Real Madrid in that way was devastating because we had a great performance. We made things difficult for ourselves in six or seven minutes with three corners that were the result of nothing against a team that was struggling," the Roma boss told Sky Sport Italia. He further elaborated on his selection choices, stating: "That bothered us, and we had no doubts we would respond. I deliberately chose to make a lot of changes because these guys, many of whom had experienced the Champions League match on the bench, had great energy , and I was sure we wouldn't fail in that regard."
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Castro magic breaks Genoa deadlock
Facing a resilient Genoa side whose direct, physical approach created significant friction throughout the opening half, the match proved to be a demanding tactical test. The contest remained deadlocked and finely balanced until Santiago Castro produced a flash of individual brilliance, breaking the stalemate and providing the decisive spark that allowed his side to dictate the tempo and seize complete control.
"Tonight was not an easy match, it was difficult to take their measure, we had a young team on the pitch and everyone was good and we won a match that matters a lot," Gasperini said.
"I had no doubts about the reaction and the character of these boys but the match was complicated, we broke it open with this fantastic play by Castro and then the second half was of value, in the first half we had difficulties on long balls then we came out."
Evolution of the Roma attack
Beyond the immediate reaction to the Madrid result, Gasperini pointed to the clear growth in Roma's offensive output compared to the previous campaign. The arrival of Donyell Malen and the improved fitness of Paulo Dybala have transformed the Giallorossi into a more clinical unit. The manager believes that the tactical familiarity within the squad has now reached a level where goals are becoming a natural byproduct of their cohesive play.
"Last year I had just arrived, in the meantime we have come some way, there was no Malen and not even Dybala, or very little, we have more knowledge, we have accumulated matches, performances and satisfactions," he noted. The coach expressed pride in the aesthetic quality of their finishing, stating: "We have an ease in scoring that we didn't have and the goals we score are also of quality. We have assimilated many situations and possibilities to get a goal."
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Roma sweat on Dybala fitness
Looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures, the fitness of Dybala remains a primary concern for the Roma faithful. Gasperini provided a cautiously optimistic update on the Argentine star, hoping to have him available for the high-stakes clash against Napoli. However, before that meeting, Roma will first play a Champions League group stage match against Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday.
"Dybala, I count and hope to have him back for Napoli: I am confident. Tomorrow or the day after could be decisive: the important thing would be to have him on the bench with Slovan," the manager confirmed.
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