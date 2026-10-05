'Too close to an important game' - Why Gian Piero Gasperini has blocked Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell

Roma head coach Gasperini has confirmed that Dybala and Molina will not travel to South America forMessi's final Argentina appearance this week. The legendary forward is set to bid a definitive farewell to the international stage in a friendly against Benin on Wednesday, October 7.

Despite neither Dybala nor Molina being called up for the current international break, the Roma pair had hoped to watch the emotional occasion from the stands. Both players share a deep bond with Messi and boast 105 international caps between them.

However, Gasperini has officially blocked the transatlantic journey. The Italian tactician insists that there is simply not enough time for the duo to make the trip before Roma return to pressing domestic action.