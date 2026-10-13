Galatasaray vs Barcelona: The tactics board - Hansi Flick’s half-time adjustments dismantle the Turkish wall

The tactical narrative of this Champions League encounter was a tale of two halves, defined by Okan Buruk’s disciplined low-block and Hansi Flick’s eventual mastery of spatial exploitation. Galatasaray entered the fray with a clear objective: frustrate Barcelona’s ball-dominant midfield and strike through rapid vertical transitions.

For the opening 40 minutes, this plan worked to perfection, as the Turkish champions limited the visitors to sterile possession while finding joy through the explosive pace of Rafael Leao and the finishing of Aleksei Batrakov.

Barcelona, conversely, sought to establish total control through a high defensive line and patient circulation. Flick’s intent was to isolate Lamine Yamal in 1v1 situations on the right flank, using Pedri and Rodri as the metaphorical metronomes to pull the Galatasaray horizontal lines apart. While they dominated the ball with 71% possession, they lacked the requisite verticality in the final third during the first half, frequently falling into the offside trap set by Davinson Sanchez and his defensive cohorts.