Goal.com
LiveTickets
1. FSV Mainz 05 v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Is the club pursuing Michael Olise? FCB issues a clear warning to Real Madrid

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
L. Karl
M. Olise
Barcelona
Real Madrid

FC Bayern Munich has responded to Real Madrid's reported interest in Michael Olise. FC Barcelona has apparently added Lennart Karl to its scouting list. Latest news and rumours about FCB.

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

  • Could a deal be finalised as early as next week? Bayern are reportedly close to a transfer coup.
  • Could a top club snatch a defensive talent from under Bayern's nose?
  • Or will City swoop in? The Bavarians may need to act fast to secure their defensive prospect.
  • HERBERT HAINER BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images

    FC Bayern Munich, News: FCB responds to reports of Real Madrid's interest in Michael Olise

    Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has quashed speculation over Michael Olise's future, stating that the club has no intention of selling the winger. Reports had suggested that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez was preparing a €150m bid for the 24-year-old Frenchman, should he be re-elected in the club's upcoming presidential vote. 

    Speaking to Bild during a fan-club visit, Hainer stressed, "Michael Olise is a Bayern Munich player with a long-term contract, and we do not sell our players. If Florentino Perez wants to send an offer—which he has not done yet—he can spare himself the effort."

    While Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and incoming coach José Mourinho view the winger as central to their 2027 Champions League ambitions, the Munich club's hierarchy is fully aligned. The entire board—Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Jan-Christian Dreesen, Max Eberl and Christoph Freund—is equally resolute about keeping the forward, who joined in 2024, under any circumstances.

    Pérez had previously denied on Spanish television that the reported €150 million bid was for Olise, but the media insisted it was. For the Bayern hierarchy, however, that debate is moot: Olise, who is under contract until 2029, is categorically not for sale.

    • Advertisement
  • FC Bayern München v Atalanta BC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich: FC Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Lennart Karl.

    Lennart Karl of FC Bayern has been included on FC Barcelona's scouting list, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, which cites "reliable sources". 

    According to the report, the list features five prominent prospects for whom the upcoming World Cup could serve as the perfect springboard. Alongside Karl, a second Bundesliga professional is named: Ibrahim Maza of Bayer Leverkusen, who is said to have impressed Barca with his "outstanding dribbling, creativity and vision". 

    Although the 18-year-old will miss the tournament because of a torn muscle, he remains on Barcelona's radar. Rounding out the list are central midfielders Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar) and Lewis Miley (Newcastle United), as well as Porto playmaker Rodrigo Mora.

  • FC Bayern Munich's record transfers

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Harry KaneForwardTottenham Hotspur2023€95 million
    Lucas HernandezDefenceAtlético Madrid2019£80m
    Luis DiazAttackLiverpool FC2025€70 million
    Matthijs de LigtDefenceJuventus2022€67m
    Michael OliseAttackCrystal Palace2024€53 million

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting