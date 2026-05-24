FC Bayern Munich News and Rumours – "He's not interested in that at all": Michael Olise misses out on millions

Anyone who has ever taken a closer look at Bayern Munich's Michael Olise's boots may have noticed that he isn't tied to a single kit sponsor. The reason?

"He doesn't have a contract; he's not interested in that at all," a close friend told L'Equipe. The attacking star simply has no boot deal, which is highly unusual for a player of his calibre.

The freedom to pick the boots he wears on match day matters more to Olise than the millions he could earn from a deal—an opportunity that, according to the same source, sees teammate Jamal Musiala pocket roughly six million euros annually from Nike. It is money Olise is happy to leave on the table.