Sky reports that Liverpool FC have entered the race to sign Hertha BSC's highly rated midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.
Translated by
FC Bayern and BVB should take note: another European heavyweight is reportedly joining the chase for Hertha's highly rated youngster Kennet Eichhorn and is preparing a serious bid
Reports indicate that Liverpool's pursuit of young midfielder Eichhorn is already "very concrete", with substantive talks having taken place between the club and the player's camp.
Eichhorn is currently one of Europe's most sought-after young midfielders, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen all persistently courting the 16-year-old, who made his Hertha BSC second-division debut in August 2025, shortly after turning 16.
His contract in Berlin includes a release clause reportedly set between €10m and €12m. "If we weren't monitoring Kenny Eichhorn, we wouldn't be doing our job," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl told Bild, confirming the champions' interest.
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Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Kennet Eichhorn.
Liverpool are not the only suitors for the young English central midfielder; Manchester City have also made an approach. Should the transfer go through, the Sky Blues intend to send Eichhorn on loan immediately, with Bayer Leverkusen emerging as a likely destination.
Eichhorn had established himself as a regular starter at Hertha BSC at the beginning of the season, but an ankle injury in January sidelined him for two and a half months. He returned to the Berlin side's starting line-up in the final weeks of the campaign. The Germany Under-21 international has made 17 second-division appearances to date, and he netted his first 2. Bundesliga goal in the 2-1 win over Greuther Fürth on Matchday 33.
Could they soon challenge Kennet Eichhorn? The central midfielders in Liverpool FC's current squad.
Player
Age
Contract expires
Ryan Gravenberch
24
2032
Alexis Mac Allister
27
2028
Curtis Jones
25
2027
Wataru Endo
33
2027
Stefan Bajcetic
21
2027
Trey Nyoni
18
2030