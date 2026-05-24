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Explained: Why Erling Haaland was left out of Man City's final day clash with Aston Villa as Pep Guardiola bids farewell
Rotation for the final farewell
The decision to leave Haaland out of the matchday squad came as Guardiola rang the changes for his emotional Etihad exit.
Having already seen the Premier League title slip to Arsenal following a midweek draw with Bournemouth, the Catalan coach opted to prioritise a celebratory atmosphere and international preparations over his usual starting XI.
Guardiola made nine changes in total, choosing to honour those who have been central to his success in Manchester. "It’s a mix, a lot of players who didn’t play for a long time," Guardiola explained ahead of kick-off.
"We want a standing ovation for Bernardo [Silva] and John [Stones]. If it was the final game to win the Premier League, the selection wouldn’t be the same."
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One eye on World Cup
Beyond the sentimentality of the occasion, there are practical reasons for Haaland's absence. Haaland is set to join the Norway squad for the World Cup, marking the end of another gruelling campaign where he has once again dominated the scoring charts.
Despite missing the final day, Haaland is virtually guaranteed to secure the Premier League Golden Boot. He sits five goals clear of his nearest rival, Brentford’s Igor Thiago, having netted 27 times this season.
Guardiola acknowledged the physical toll on his squad, stating: "A lot of players have had a lot of minutes in the last games. A lot of them have been incredible, what they have done for this club. I am more than satisfied to give them the chance to play today."
Honouring the departing legends
The lineup against Aston Villa serves as a tribute to City's era of dominance, with Silva and Stones handed starts. Both players will follow Guardiola out of the exit door this summer, drawing the curtain on legendary careers at the Etihad Stadium. Silva and Antoine Semenyo are the only two players retained from the side that faced Bournemouth on Tuesday.
The defensive unit was bolstered by the inclusion of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Rico Lewis, while Phil Foden started in a creative role. Guardiola’s selection ensured that the fans could show their appreciation for the core group of players who helped define his ten-year tenure.
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Emery pays tribute to a genius
Before the action began, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery shared a touching moment with his compatriot Guardiola, presenting him with a small replica of the lion statue found at Villa Park.
Emery, who has faced Guardiola 19 times throughout his career, spoke glowingly about the man who has dominated English football since his arrival in 2016, saying: “For me, he’s the best coach, but as well as a person, he’s fantastic. I respect him because I think he’s humble. He’s always so respectful with me, and I can watch as well with other coaches, and in football, and even in the life.”