Ex-Manchester United striker Fraizer Campbell opens up on crippling snus addiction during Premier League career

Speaking on The Sports Agents podcast, Campbell explained how his reliance on snus began during his time at Crystal Palace between 2014 and 2017. Initially introduced to the snus products by a team-mate to help him unwind after high-pressure fixtures, Campbell soon found himself heavily dependent. "I felt relaxed, and it just chilled me out more than anything," Campbell said. "It was after a game as well, and after a game is, you know, it's one of them things that it's quite hard to relax after."