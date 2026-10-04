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Enzo Fernandez pleads for Lionel Scaloni to stay as Argentina prepare for life after Lionel Messi
Fernandez backs Scaloni to lead
Fernandez used the aftermath of a dominant 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental to address the future of Argentina's coaching staff. The 25-year-old midfielder emphasised that the unprecedented success enjoyed by the national team in recent years stems from the foundation established by the manager. Fernandez considers the tactician a vital figure to guide the squad through a complex generational transition following the departure of Messi.
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Navigating the post-Messi landscape
Speaking to TyC Sports after the match, the midfielder stressed the importance of retaining the head coach to remain competitive. Fernandez said: "It would be very important for us that Lionel [Scaloni] stays; he built all of this. We have to keep competing at the highest level."
Addressing the reality of the captain's departure from the international stage, he added: "Now we have to process the fact that Leo is leaving and continue on the same path we've been on."
AFA move to secure future
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has moved by tabling a contract extension proposal through the 2028 Copa America, with an option to extend for two further years through the 2030 World Cup. Negotiations between AFA President Claudio Tapia and the tactician's representatives remain ongoing, with a final decision resting on the manager's personal motivation to oversee the squad rebuild. Internally, the appointment of Cristian Romero as the new captain signals the start of a leadership restructuring within the camp.
- Anadolu Agency
The transition period begins now
Argentina are finalising preparations for a friendly against Benin, which will serve as Messi's official international farewell at the Estadio Monumental. That emotional fixture will test the collective passing patterns developed by the coaching staff without their iconic number 10. Once the international break concludes, Scaloni's decision on the AFA proposal will determine the tactical continuity of the team ahead of his contract expiring in December 2026.
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