According to the Bild podcast “Bayern Insider”, the Turkish giants intend to activate the pre-agreed purchase option for the French right-back and secure Boey on a permanent contract.
Translated by
Despite a hefty transfer loss, Bayern Munich is poised to finally sell Sacha Boey and still make a profit
Reports indicate that Galatasaray would need to pay Bayern Munich around €15 million for a permanent transfer of Sacha Boey. That figure would leave the German record champions facing a roughly €15 million loss on the 25-year-old, whom they signed for €30 million in January 2024.
The club signed the 25-year-old in early 2024, then under Thomas Tuchel, to shore up the right-back position. In Munich, however, Boey never established himself, partly due to long-term injuries.
He failed to secure a regular spot under either Tuchel or successor Vincent Kompany, and has made only 38 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring once and providing five assists.
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Boey is once again a regular starter for Galatasaray.
Boey is thriving at Galatasaray, however. The 25-year-old is a regular for the Süper Lig record champions, with 13 appearances across all competitions, making the loan spell a win-win-win for all parties.
At Bayern, Boey has been on the transfer list for some time. The club wanted to sell him as early as last summer in order to invest his reported annual salary of three million euros elsewhere, but the Frenchman rejected all offers from other clubs. This is said to have even annoyed the Munich officials.
Boey remains under contract at Bayern until June 2028.