‘Really exciting’ - Declan Rice embraces Arsenal pressure after ‘it’s not done’ message in thrilling Premier League & Champions League title races

The result was essential for Arsenal to regain momentum following a difficult period, and Rice believes the math is now simple for the Gunners if they want to secure the league trophy. The midfielder was caught on camera saying, "It's not done", to his team-mates after Arsenal's defeat to Man City, and he was delighted that the team backed up his words on Saturday.

Speaking after the narrow win over Newcastle, Rice underlined the mentality required in the dressing room. "The three points were massive today," he said.

"After the week we had against Man City, there was a lot of encouragement to take from that game, but we knew coming into this, with five games left, we have to win all. To tick that one off today was a real boost, so we’re really, really happy with the win today."