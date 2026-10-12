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Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 981st career goal for Al Nassr amidst Portugal suspension and Riyadh security delay
Match delayed by Riyadh security alert
According to AFP, the highly anticipated clash between Al Nassr and Neftchi was delayed by exactly one hour on Monday. A Saudi-led coalition intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh, triggering a severe security alert across the city. Residents received mobile warnings advising them to stay indoors, while players waited in the stadium tunnel. Once safety guarantees were provided, Ronaldo started the game and helped Al Nassr take control of the first half, maintaining his focus despite the unsettling pre-match circumstances and a largely empty stadium.
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Ronaldo nears 1,000 career goals
Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring for Al Nassr before Ronaldo doubled their advantage. The forward fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper in the 42nd minute to give the club a 2-0 lead. Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi in the 51st minute.
However, a red card for Ekromjon Alibaev in the 65th minute shifted the momentum. Anvarjon Gofurov then scored an own goal in the 78th minute, sealing a 3-1 victory for Al Nassr. Ronaldo's strike takes his astonishing tally to 981 career goals, leaving him just 19 short of the historic 1,000 milestone.
Portugal suspension and Jesus rift
The goal provides a welcome distraction for Ronaldo, who is currently serving a provisional suspension issued by the Portuguese Football Federation. The forward walked out on Portugal following a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus last month over playing time.
Ronaldo accused Jesus of an "absolute breach of trust" after being left on the bench. Despite the controversy, FPF president Pedro Proenca confirmed they want him back, stating: "The Portuguese Football Federation and its president, in this spirit of tranquility, speaking with all parties, who have already publicly demonstrated their desire to have the captain back with us, there is an expressed wish from everyone."
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What is next for Al Nassr and Ronaldo?
Following this 3-1 victory, Al Nassr move to eighth place in the overall AFC Champions League Elite standings with three points. They are tied on points with seventh-placed Neftchi, who sit ahead on goal difference. Moving forward, Ronaldo awaits the final verdict regarding his international ban, but he remains fully committed to his club duties as he relentlessly chases the 1,000-goal landmark.
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