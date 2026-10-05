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Cristiano Ronaldo's international future in doubt? FPF president addresses 'misunderstanding' as Al-Nassr superstar leaves Portugal camp
A public fallout in Oslo
Ronaldo’s international career has been thrown into doubt following a public fallout with Portugal head coach Jesus. The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward left the national team squad during the recent international break. The tension began when Jesus opted to leave Ronaldo as an unused substitute during a 2-1 away victory over Norway in the Nations League on September 27. After starting in Portugal's opening win at home to Wales, being benched in Oslo proved to be a step too far for the veteran attacker.
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Proenca defends a Portuguese icon
Despite the brewing storm, Portuguese federation president Proenca has firmly backed the national team captain. He sought to calm the situation by reminding supporters of Ronaldo’s historic contributions to the country.
"We are talking about the greatest player of all time, a player who has given more than two decades to Portuguese soccer," Proenca stated, as quoted by ESPN.
"He will always be part of this squad if he is technically fit to play. Cristiano knows this. He knows that is the sentiment. What happened was a misunderstanding that needs to be resolved internally."
Playing out of pure love
Ronaldo currently holds the record for the most goals in international football history. He has found the back of the net a staggering 146 times in 234 appearances for Portugal.
According to Proenca, the forward's continued presence in the squad is driven entirely by his dedication to the national side. He revealed that the legendary attacker had previously considered stepping away from the international stage.
"Ronaldo is a symbol of our country," Proenca explained. "He is a Portuguese icon, an absolutely extraordinary player who could have ended his international career after the World Cup but chose not to out of love for the national team."
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Marching on without their talisman
While the off-field drama captured the headlines, Jesus managed to keep his squad focused on their Nations League campaign. Portugal responded strongly to the controversy, securing a 4-2 victory away to Denmark.
The team then rounded off their successful international window with a comfortable home victory over Norway. Those results mean Jesus' side currently sits firmly at the top of Group Four, boasting a perfect record of 12 points from 12 available.
It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will return for the next set of fixtures. The federation must now work behind the scenes to resolve the dispute before the squad reconvenes.
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