"Crack down hard so that such outrageous behaviour doesn't happen again": Uli Hoeneß lashes out at Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart fans following the DFB Cup final

"They completely ruined the game. My wife told me you couldn't see a thing on the telly for ages," Hoeneß continued to grumble. At the start of the second half, a DFB logo with a line through it was passed from the VfB Stuttgart supporters' stand across the stands and made its way to the FCB fans on the opposite side of Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Numerous banners from both sets of fans also rained down fierce criticism of the German Football Association as part of the joint protest. One banner in the Bayern end summed up the mood: "Great rivals unite: F**k you, DFB." For minutes, fans from both sides traded chants of "F**k the DFB" across the stadium.

Among the reasons for the protests were the high prices the DFB was charging for tickets to the cup final. "At €45 (fan category), €80 (category 3), €150 (category 2) and €195 (category 1), the DFB is once again charging exorbitant prices for tickets to the cup final. Given the stadium layout, a disproportionately large section has been allocated to these higher-priced categories," explained a pre-match statement from Club Nr. 12, the association representing FC Bayern's active fan base.