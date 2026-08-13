Clever character & a comedian! What Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is really like - as told by Premier League title-winning Blackburn team-mate

Thick skin is required in order to thrive in such a demanding, results-driven business, but what kind of character is Wilcox. When that question was put to Hendry, the former Blackburn defender - speaking in association with IvyBet - told GOAL: “He's obviously a very clever character. He was a clever footballer.

“Jason was good. Jason was very effective as a winger, with Jason on the left, Stuart Ripley on the right. And when you've got two strikers, Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, just feeding off what they provided, that's why these lads more or less won Blackburn the Premiership. But it was supply as well.

“Jason's position, I would have never thought, to be fair, that may have happened, that he would have ended up in that position. But then he did do well after his career. He did a business and then he was at Man City academy, grew at the Man City Academy to the head of the Academy, got headhunted off to Southampton and from Southampton all the way along, he's been doing really well.

“And that doesn't surprise me because he was a clever footballer. Sometimes good, great footballers don't make great coaches and great managers. But then Jason's gone down a different path.

“I'm sure he had a good private business going on in his life and he ended up at City and growing, coming through the ranks there at Man City academy as a coach and then fulfilling all these different things.

“He's a funny guy though. Jason was very sharp, very quick witted. He did a really good take on Ray Harford and Kenny [Dalglish]. He did a couple of good takes on the Gaffer and Ray, God rest his soul. And even Tony Parkes as well, God rest his soul. Jason was a comedian, if I'm being honest.”