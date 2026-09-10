Christmas is BACK! Premier League announces seven Boxing Day fixtures after just one game was played on December 26 last season

The Premier League has officially confirmed that the festive football schedule is back in full swing, announcing seven fixtures for Boxing Day this year. It represents a major shift from the previous campaign, where Manchester United’s narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle United stood as the solitary top-flight game on December 26.

That decision was made to ensure stars were granted sufficient recovery time during a relentless winter period, but the 2026/27 calendar sees a return to the packed schedule fans know and love.

In a statement released to supporters on Thursday, the Premier League explained the rationale behind the early confirmation and the logistical planning involved. "This fixture announcement gives supporters more than three months' notice to plan and make travel arrangements for a particularly busy time of the year and follows consultation with the Football Supporters' Association and representatives from club Fan Advisory Boards. Over the Christmas and New Year period, clubs have at least a 60-hour break between fixtures. This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested festive schedule - in the context of an expanding European and international fixture calendar."