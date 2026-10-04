'It was really fun to play in!' – Bukayo Saka reacts after England crush Croatia in Rijeka

Bukayo Saka played a starring role as England recorded an emphatic 7-0 UEFA Nations League Group C win over Croatia in Rijeka. The Arsenal winger tapped home England's fourth goal before the break before capitalizing on a defensive error to score his second in the second half.

The victory moves England onto six points in Group C, sitting second behind leaders Spain.

Saka highlighted the squad's ruthless mindset from the opening whistle.