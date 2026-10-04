Hard yards! Skipper Fernandes warns Portugal must suffer to beat dangerous Norwegians

Reflecting on Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway in September, Fernandes acknowledged that the team had to endure difficult moments. He stressed the importance of appreciating the squad's defensive discipline under head coach Jorge Jesus.

Fernandes noted that Portugal's backline responded effectively when tested.

"We had to struggle in the first game against Norway; a side of great quality that causes problems," Fernandes told reporters. "We have to recognise and appreciate the defensive work that was done, which was good. We conceded chances that we didn't want to, but at the same time, we managed to be very effective in defence."