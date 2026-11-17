Black Friday is officially live, and we’ve scoured the sales to find the very best football entertainment deals on the market. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pre-match setup, settle some living room rivalries, or get your Christmas shopping sorted before the December rush, we’ve tracked down the ultimate football entertainment discounts. From iconic tabletop classics and rapid-fire trivia to creative kits that will keep the kids occupied until kick-off, we've done the heavy lifting. Here are the best Black Friday football entertainment deals you simply can't afford to miss.
Best Black Friday Football Entertainment Deals: Books, Games and more
- Amazon
Football Trivia Game Buzzer Quiz
Test your ball knowledge under pressure. The Football Trivia True or False Buzzer Game is a fast-paced electronic quiz hosted by a virtual game master who reads the facts and keeps the score. Just listen to the football statement and smash the True or False button before your opponent does. Packed with hundreds of questions covering the biggest leagues and players in the world, it is the ultimate quick-fire trivia showdown for family game nights or halftime entertainment.
- Pan Macmillan
Games of My Life
Sir Alex Ferguson structures his journey around 21 defining matches that shaped his life and football philosophy. The journey begins long before the glory years at Old Trafford, reaching back to his Glasgow upbringing and formative playing days, before delving into his trophy-laden spells breaking the Old Firm stranglehold with Aberdeen and orchestrating United's two decades of Premier League dominance.
- Faber & Faber
The Damned United
Few football managers have ever captured the imagination quite like Brian Clough, and few books have captured his volatile genius quite like David Peace’s 2006 masterpiece. Rather than a conventional biography, The Damned Utd is a dark, gripping work of biographical fiction. It thrusts readers directly into the claustrophobic mind of 'Ol’ Big 'Ead' during his ill-fated, 44-day reign as Leeds United manager in 1974. Arriving without his trusted right-hand man Peter Taylor, Clough attempts to force his will upon a dressing room fiercely loyal to his bitter nemesis, Don Revie, with disastrous, hypnotic results.
- Amazon
World Football Stars Guess Who?
The classic game of Guess Who? just got a massive transfer upgrade. Packed with the biggest names in world football, this special edition challenges you to use your football trivia to uncover your opponent's mystery player. Ask about clubs, positions, and nationalities to flip down the faces and secure the win. Quick to play and easy to travel with, it’s the ultimate half-time game for football fans of all ages.
- Amazon
Football Manager 27
Take complete control of your favourite club in Football Manager 27. Featuring a stunning visual overhaul, deeper tactical control, and a ruthlessly intelligent transfer market, the dugout is calling - are you ready to step up?
- Merky Books
A New Formation
Football writing often reduces the experience of Black players strictly to the racism they endured. In A New Formation, writer and VICTORY magazine founder Calum Jacobs pushes past that narrow frame, offering a rich, celebratory, and urgent exploration of how Black British players didn't just participate in the sport - they redefined modern British culture.
- Amazon
Subbuteo
If you grew up obsessed with football, you probably spent hours on the living room carpet meticulously setting up your Subbuteo pitch. Now is the time to pass that magic down. The iconic flick-to-kick tabletop game is back, bringing all the nostalgia of the original but with vastly improved, flexible figures that won't snap when they take a tumble.
- Guardian Faber Publishing
A Woman's Game
Women’s football isn’t just riding a modern wave of popularity - it is reclaiming ground stolen from it over a century ago. In A Woman’s Game, award-winning Guardian journalist Suzanne Wrack delivers an essential, eye-opening account of a sport that was systematically suppressed before fighting its way back to global prominence.
- Amazon
Mitre Scriball Ooodles
Design it. Pump it. Play it. The Mitre Scriball Ooodles is the ultimate customisable football for creative kids. Coming complete with five colouring pens and a mini pump, kids can colour in the quirky doodle graphics to create a one-of-a-kind ball. Best of all, it’s a real, durable Mitre football—so once the ink is dry, it’s ready for a garden kickabout. The perfect gift for the football-mad kid in your life.
- EA
EA FC 27
Experience the next evolution of The World's Game with EA FC 27. Featuring the all-new open-world social hub, overhauled Manager Career, and over 21,000 fully licensed players, it delivers the most authentic and tactile football experience to date.
- Brown Book Group
The Power and the Glory: A New History of the World Cup
In a year when World Cup fever took over North America, Jonathan Wilson delivered what many consider the definitive chronicle of football’s greatest spectacle. Renowned as one of the game’s finest historians and the mind behind Inverting the Pyramid, Wilson takes on a monumental task: charting nearly a century of the tournament, from Uruguay's 1930 all the way to Argentina’s triumph in Qatar.
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