Renuka Odedra

Commerce Writer

Bio: I've been a sports writer, specialising in football, since 2020 and have been dabbling in all aspects of the game since graduating with a BA (Honours) degree in Journalism and Media & Communications. I started off honing my craft with radio commentary and production, gaining experience from volunteering for my local hospital radio station to working on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the BBC. Throughout the years, I've gained experience from stints at The Times, Eurosport, Copa90, The Guardian, and BBC local radio. You'll find me mainly writing about the latest kit and boot drops from your favourite brands, or how you can watch all your favourite sports. I'm a huge sports lover and a big fan of spotlighting Women's sports and football in particular whenever given the opportunity.

My Football Story: Growing up with a die-hard Manchester United supporter for a brother who watched Match Of The Day all the time, I started to watch it with him. I didn't really understand the game back then, but loved it because my brother did - it was something we could both bond with. Along with my brother, all of my cousins revelled in the Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford, and I thought sod this. To rile them up and inspired by Michael Morpurgo's book 'Cool!' featuring the legend that is Gianfranco Zola, I said I'm supporting whoever he plays for. Turns out it was Chelsea, and the Jose Mourinho era was just starting. God, was it a fun time to be a Chelsea fan. Nowadays, I have a love-hate relationship with the club, but regardless, they'll be my team for life now.

Areas of Expertise:

Keeping you up to date with the latest boot and kit releases

Football fashion and culture

Shopping and gift guides for fans

Where to watch and stream your favourite sports

Favourite Footballing Memory: Commentating on Leicester City's Champions League journey during the 2016-17 season for my local hospital radio station. Seeing them make it to the quarter-finals just extended the surreal energy in the city after Leicester won the Premier League in 2016. Also, the buzz of covering live sports and being there in person is unbeatable.