Bayern Munich worried about Alphonso Davies' mental state after 'very bitter' injury puts Canada star's World Cup hopes in doubt

The Canada international suffered a significant muscle injury in his left posterior thigh during Bayern’s Champions League semi-final exit against Paris Saint-Germain. The diagnosis of a suspected tear means the 25-year-old will play no further part in the remainder of the campaign for the German giants, and his participation in the World Cup this summer is now under serious threat.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund did not hide his disappointment when speaking after the club's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. "That is very bitter, especially for him and naturally for us as well," Freund said in comments highlighted by Bild. "He came back well from his serious knee injury, and then muscle injuries have kept setting him back. He never really got into a rhythm. It hurts, of course, and it is also a mentally difficult phase for him at the moment. But we will all support him as best as possible and hope that he then comes back stable."

