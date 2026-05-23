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'We wouldn't be doing our job!' - Bayern Munich transfer chief confirms interest in 16-year-old Man City and Borussia Dortmund target
Bayern join race for Hertha starlet
The race for Eichhorn is heating up, and Bayern Munich have no intention of falling behind. Speaking to Bild ahead of Bayern’s DFB-Pokal final clash against Stuttgart - which Bayern won 3-0 - Eberl made it clear that the club is tracking the youngster who has already established himself as a regular in the second tier of German football.
"I think if you see Kenny Eichhorn - and FC Bayern wouldn't deal with that - then we wouldn't be doing our job," Eberl stated. Despite his age, Eichhorn managed 17 appearances for Hertha this season, proving to be an indispensable part of their starting XI and attracting interest from heavyweights like Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.
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Future plans for Eichhorn
While the interest is concrete, Eberl was careful to manage expectations regarding an immediate deal. The teenage midfielder is expected to leave Berlin this summer, but his destination remains unconfirmed as several elite clubs prepare their pitches to the player and his representatives.
Eberl added: "Now you have to see if that fits in and what the ideas are for him and his management. Whether that happens then is something else entirely."
Gordon also on the radar
Eichhorn is not the only name being discussed in the corridors of the Allianz Arena. Eberl also touched upon the possibility of bringing Anthony Gordon to Munich from Newcastle United. The winger has been a standout performer in England, playing alongside German international Nick Woltemade at St James' Park.
The Bayern chief confirmed that strengthening the attack is a priority for the upcoming window. "We agree that we will bring in an attacking player if he can be financed," Eberl explained, suggesting that the Bundesliga champions are ready to spend big if the right profile becomes available at the right price.
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Bayern's domestic double shifts focus to Europe
Under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich completely dominated the domestic scene this season, securing a memorable Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double. Following this domestic success, the Bavarian giants are now looking to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window as they aim to reclaim the Champions League title, which has eluded them since 2020, especially after their European campaign this season came to an end in the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.