'Congratulations for proving the medical community wrong!' - Atletico Madrid brutally MOCK Real Madrid over Federico Valverde’s 'miraculous' recovery from ankle injury

Federico Valverde suffered a left ankle injury during the Madrid derby on September 20 following a heavy challenge from South Korean star Lee Kang-in. Real Madrid eventually diagnosed the Uruguayan with a grade-three sprain, an issue that typically rules players out of action for up to 12 weeks.

Despite being forced to withdraw from Uruguay's squad during the international break, the midfielder was back in full training at Valdebebas just 17 days after the initial diagnosis. Manager Jose Mourinho subsequently named him in the matchday squad to face Villarreal, a decision that infuriated Los Blancos' cross-city rivals.



