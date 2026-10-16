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Aston Villa legend tips Nicolas Jackson to surpass his career goalscoring best this season
Record signing makes instant impact
Nicolas Jackson has enjoyed a blistering start to his Aston Villa career after completing a club-record £65 million summer transfer from Chelsea. As reported by talkSPORT, Jackson was signed to replace Ollie Watkins, who departed for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.
Jackson has already scored five goals in just eight appearances, including a brace during a 6-0 Champions League victory over Fenerbahce. Aston Villa have clearly benefited from his arrival, with former striker Gabby Agbonlahor backing Jackson to comfortably surpass the 17 goals he netted during his debut season at Chelsea in the 2023/24 campaign.
- AFP
Agbonlahor praises new Villa arrival
Agbonlahor feels Jackson offers something different to Watkins in the final third. Agbonlahor said: "I wouldn't say he did them a favour because it would have been nice to have both of them, pushing each other as far as they can. Ollie Watkins was a great servant for the football club. Nicolas Jackson is younger, worked under the manager before, he's come to Aston Villa and looks like he's polished his game a lot. His first touch looks a lot better, his movement. What he does that Ollie Watkins never did, he takes on players. He receives the ball, likes to get past the player and run with the ball, and some of his goals have been outstanding. His goal against Spurs, that touch, that turn, quick finish into the corner. Two goals against Fenerbahce from just outside the box, just inside the box. Three in the Champions League, two in the Premier League. I think he's going to be on 20 goals in all competitions at the end of the season. You need a quick striker in the Premier League, I feel."
Reduced pressure aids development
Pundit Alex Crook believes Jackson is finally in the right environment to flourish, noting that his previous spells at Chelsea and Bayern Munich carried significantly higher expectations. Crook explained: "The big bonus for him at Aston Villa is he's playing under a manager who knows him, having worked with him in Spain. And there is less pressure when it comes to playing for Aston Villa than there is at a club like Chelsea. Even Bayern Munich, where he didn't pull up too many trees on loan last season."
- AFP
What comes next for Jackson?
Jackson will now look to maintain his impressive goalscoring form as Aston Villa continue their domestic and European campaigns. If Jackson stays fit and keeps delivering under Emery, he is well on track to smash his personal records and establish himself as one of the most lethal attackers in the Premier League this season.
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