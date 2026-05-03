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Arne Slot claims VAR has worked against Liverpool all season after controversial Benjamin Sesko goal in defeat at Man Utd
Slot fumes at VAR 'pattern'
Slot believes a clear trend of officiating calls have punished his team all season after United secured a 3-2 victory. The hosts completed a first league double over Liverpool since the 2015-16 campaign. A pivotal moment arrived when Sesko scored despite the ball appearing to brush his hand. Following a lengthy VAR review, the goal stood. "If it was a touch [by Sesko] which I think it is -- in a ball sport it has a certain curve and it changes -- it must be a contact then we should have a debate is that enough to disallow a goal," Slot told reporters. "I don't think it is a surprise to anyone this season that if there is a VAR intervention it goes against us. It has been the whole season the same."
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European comparisons fuel frustration
The manager used the Old Trafford controversy to highlight previous grievances, citing glaring inconsistencies during Champions League fixtures. He remains bewildered by how similar incidents have been judged differently. "I remember PSG at home, getting a penalty for a soft touch on [Alexis] Mac Allister, VAR intervenes and it is not a pen," the Dutchman explained. "The other week, PSG gets one. This time, the referee stops play when a United player is injured off the pitch, but last week played continues when our goalkeeper is on the floor needing treatment."
Defensive errors haunt the Reds
Despite his anger towards the officials, the Liverpool boss refused to entirely absolve his squad of responsibility. The visitors fought back bravely from two goals down, only to leave empty-handed due to a late Kobbie Mainoo winner. Slot acknowledged that his players must improve their focus. "But the second goal [Sesko] we did not concede because of the handball -- we lost it because we lost the ball in a stupid position, so we have to first look at ourselves," he conceded. "This is a complete pattern over the season, but there is also a pattern we concede ridiculous goals."
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The race for Champions League
Liverpool must now secure three points from their remaining matches against Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brentford to guarantee a top-five finish. Slot is completely aware of the high stakes and expects an immediate response, demanding his players eliminate these recurring defensive mistakes to salvage their Champions League qualification hopes.