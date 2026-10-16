Arda Guler ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by agreeing HUGE new Real Madrid contract

Guler will be staying at Madrid after agreeing a new contract that extends his stay at the Bernabeu until 2031, as per TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old playmaker has decided to commit his long-term future to the club despite earlier doubts surrounding his role in the squad.

The news comes as a major boost for Los Blancos as they look to secure their most promising young talent. Guler is now poised to continue cementing his importance to the team throughout the remainder of the current campaign.

His commitment officially ends speculation regarding a potential exit, reassuring supporters that the Turkish midfielder remains a fundamental part of the club's long-term project.