Sky reports that the German record champions have agreed to sign the four-time Germany international from Eintracht Frankfurt during the next transfer window.
Translated by
A conversation with Vincent Kompany appears to have been the deciding factor. FC Bayern are reportedly in agreement with their top target – is the first mega-transfer now imminent?
Reports indicate that Brown and Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany have held extremely positive talks, and the parties have already negotiated a long-term contract running until 2031.
Bayern have opened talks with SGE officials, though no agreement has been reached. Reports indicate that Frankfurt is holding out for up to €60 million for the left-back—a fee that could yet derail the transfer.
The 22-year-old is under contract with Eintracht until 2030. When asked about a possible imminent move to S?bener Stra?e, Brown had recently remained cautious. He feels "really at home" in Frankfurt, "including in the city; I have friends there. I've really settled in, I'm really enjoying it," he said.
- Getty Images
Is Bayern seeking a replacement for Alphonso Davies?
Bayern's pursuit of a new left-back is no coincidence. The German record champions have already released Raphael Guerreiro after his contract expired and continue to be linked with a move for Hiroki Ito.
Alphonso Davies' future in Munich is also uncertain. Although FCB extended the Canadian's contract in February 2025 until 2030, he is no longer untouchable due to injury concerns and his exceptionally high salary.
Media reports suggest Bayern could even sanction Davies' departure should a suitable offer materialise, creating the need for a replacement—a role for which Brown is considered a contender.
For the 22-year-old, the World Cup with the German national team is the immediate priority. As one of 26 players, he is part of Julian Nagelsmann's squad, which will be competing for a fifth title between 11 June and 19 July. And Brown could even play a bigger role than initially expected. He recently edged out first-choice David Raum to start against Finland, and Nagelsmann could rotate his left-backs according to the opponent.