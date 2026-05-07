Enrique's side contained Olise with remarkable efficiency, despite his outstanding form this season. Although his marker, Nuno Mendes, received an early yellow card for a foul—and should have been dismissed later for handball—Olise rarely threatened to beat the Portuguese full-back over the full 90 minutes.

PSG also crowded Bayern's right flank—Olise's operating zone—to deny him the room to launch his pacey dribbles and one-on-ones.

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov repeatedly cleared the ball from his goal to the left, conceding possession but ensuring that, from Bayern's perspective, almost every player crowded the right flank.



