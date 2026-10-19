Manchester United transfer regret! Rio Ferdinand 'so gutted' as Man City’s £86m teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi makes his mark

The frustration for those at Old Trafford is compounded by the fact that Bouaddi has wasted little time in demonstrating why he was one of the most sought-after prospects in European football. Ferdinand noted that he had been championing the youngster's talents for over a year, urging top clubs to take notice of the talent emerging in France.

"Did you see when Bouaddi came on? This is why I was talking about him over the last year and during the summer transfer window," he said on his YouTube channel. "He came on and showed PSG that they may have missed out on someone who was on their doorstep when he was playing in France."







