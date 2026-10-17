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Messi's legacy reaches beyond football! Argentine legend honoured with newly discovered plant species bearing his name
Scientific tribute to the Argentine icon
In a remarkable crossover between the worlds of botany and elite sport, scientists have immortalised Messi by naming a new plant species in his honour. A recent academic study has detailed the discovery of a unique flora located in the high-altitude regions of the Andes, specifically within central and southern Peru, as per The Athletic.
The researchers chose to name the species Salvia messii after the iconic football player, drawing a direct parallel between the resilience of the plant and the enduring brilliance of the Inter Miami captain. The plant features striking light blue and white flowers, a natural palette that reflects the famous colours of the Argentina national team jersey.
The naming process followed the strict protocols of botanical nomenclature, which utilise Latin roots to classify new biological findings. By adding the letter 'i' to the end of the 39-year-old's surname, the scientific community designated the plant as "Messi's Salvia."
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A legacy beyond football
This gesture is rare in the academic world and is usually reserved for individuals who have made a profound impact on global culture. The plant itself is a member of the Lamiaceae family, commonly known as the mint family, and is noted for its potential medicinal properties. Subspecies within this group are frequently studied for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities, adding a layer of functional significance to a discovery that has already captured the imagination of football fans worldwide.
This botanical recognition comes at a time when Messi continues to dominate headlines both on and off the field. While his primary focus remains on leading Inter Miami through the MLS campaign, his stature as a cultural figurehead has never been higher. The fact that a species endemic to the rugged Peruvian landscape now bears his name serves as a testament to his status as the greatest to ever play the game.
A resilient species for a resilient player
The Salvia messii is far from a delicate garden flower; it is a hardy organism built to withstand the most challenging environments on the planet. Growing up to 1.5 meters tall, the plant is found exclusively on rocky and arid slopes at elevations between 2,000 and 2,400 metres above sea level. Biologists have noted the plant's extreme adaptability, a characteristic that allows it to thrive in thin air and harsh terrain where few other species can survive.
This toughness is perhaps the most fitting tribute to Messi, whose own career has been defined by his ability to overcome physical challenges and maintain excellence at the highest altitudes of professional sport for over two decades. However, the discovery also carries a somber note, as the Salvia messii has already been classified as an endangered species.
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From the pitch to the laboratory
While the naming of a plant after a footballer might seem unusual, Messi is not the first player to receive such a biological tribute. The world of science has often looked to the beautiful game for inspiration when cataloguing new life forms. Earlier this year, veteran Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was honoured when a new species of marine mollusk was named after him.
Furthermore, Professor Jesus Ortea of the University of Oviedo previously named a species of marine sea snail after former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas back in 2019. These instances show a growing trend of scientists acknowledging the massive social footprint left by football's most prominent figures.
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