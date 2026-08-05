Tonybet Sportsbook Review for October 2026

TL;DR • TonyBet offers all new users a 100% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to C$350.

• TonyBet’s standout features are its 24/7 live chat, wide betting markets, bet builder tool, and wide variety of banking options.

• The lack of live streaming is a major drawback to betting with TonyBet Canada.

Quick Facts Rating 4.5/5 Founded 2009 Sportsbook ✅ Yes Casino ✅ Yes Cryptocurrency ✅ Yes Live Streaming ❌ No Mobile App ✅ Yes (iOS only) Welcome Bonus 100% Deposit Match up to C$350 Tonybet Bonus Code GOALCA

About TonyBet

TonyBet is a sportsbook with a lot of history in Europe. It was founded in Latvia in 2009 by Lithuanian-Australian celebrity gambler Antanas Guoga (a.k.a. Tony G). Since then, the betting site has expanded to more than half a dozen countries, including Canada, where it received a licence from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in 2021 and iGaming Ontario in 2022.

Like most European-based sportsbooks, TonyBet is a solid option for soccer betting, but that’s not the only thing it offers. In fact, the sportsbook has almost 40 unique sports available to wager on year-round. This is more than most other sports betting sites in Canada.

Is TonyBet legal in Canada?

Yes, TonyBet is legal in Canada. The sportsbook is licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which makes it legal to access in Canada as a grey market site. This applies to every Canadian province and territory, apart from Ontario. However, TonyBet is also licensed by iGaming Ontario and thus legal to use in Ontario. Just keep in mind that there are different sites, depending on where you are located.

Welcome Bonus

If you sign up for TonyBet now, you can claim a 100% Deposit Match up to C$350. This is a solid offer for Canadian bettors, as many sites no longer match deposits. Below, we’ll break down the offer in more detail, along with some of the other TonyBet bonuses you can claim once you start.

100% Deposit Match up to C$350

The TonyBet welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match up to C$350. In other words, when you sign up, TonyBet will match 100% of your first deposit up to C$350. This makes it one of the simplest bonuses available to Canadian players.

With all this being said, there are some terms and conditions you should know about. See below:

Only available to new TonyBet users who are above the age of 19

$20 minimum deposit required

5x wagering requirement

Only single wagers with odds of at least 1.5 (-200) and parlays with combined odds of 1.7 (-143) and higher contribute to the wagering requirement

Free bet bonus is credited to your account after the wagering requirement has been met

Wagering requirement must be met within 14 days of placing your first deposit

The TonyBet bonus code terms and conditions above are all pretty standard, but don’t overlook the 5x wagering requirement and odds limits. They aren’t unreasonable compared to other deposit bonus offers, but they are restrictions that could affect whether you’re actually able to claim your bonus.

We would recommend the TonyBet sportsbook bonus to all sports bettors in Canada, since everyone can get value from a 1:1 deposit match. On the other hand, more experienced bettors are better situated to deal with the bonus’s wagering requirements and other terms.

Ongoing Promotions

Daily Quests

TonyBet offers special quests for certain betting markets, like hockey and soccer. These quests reward you for your bets by giving you a chance to win up to $1,500 in daily prizes. Anyone can take part in this promo. All you have to do is deposit more than C$30 in the last five days before placing your bet.

Sport VIP program

The TonyBet VIP program offers up to C$8,000 in rewards to members every month. It is open to all players. You will automatically be enrolled once you start betting. In addition to rewards, TonyBet VIPs also get access to higher betting limits, tailored promotions, and higher-priority withdrawals. Top-tier VIPs also get a dedicated account manager.

MLB Season Special

For the MLB season only, TonyBet allows baseball the chance to claim one weekly free bet equal to 50% of their qualifying bet (up to C$100). It is a Risk-Free bet that can be used on any MLB game. You just need to make a deposit, opt in to the bonus, and place your bet. If you win, nothing happens. If you lose, you’ll get your Risk-Free bet equal to 50% of the wager amount.

How to Claim the TonyBet Bonus using the Promo Code

Signing up for TonyBet and claiming your welcome bonus is an easy process. Just follow the step-by-step guide below and make sure to take your time when you sign up so that you don’t miss anything.

Go to TonyBet: Before you can create your account, you need to go to the TonyBet website. Make sure you select the right one, as TonyBet has a separate website for Ontario users. Register: Select the Sign Up button and fill out the registration form to create your TonyBet account. You will need to select your preferred bonus, enter the promo code GOALCA and enter your name, date of birth, and some other personal information. Verify Identity: If prompted, follow the steps provided to verify your identity. Typically, TonyBet will ask for a photo of an official government ID, such as a driver’s licence or passport. If you have any issues with this step, we recommend contacting the TonyBet customer support team. Deposit Funds: Find the cashier page and choose your preferred payment method. Then, enter the necessary information, the amount you want to deposit, and confirm the transaction. You should have instant access to your funds. Start Betting: Once you fund your account, you have 14 days to satisfy the TonyBet bonus wagering requirements. To do this, you just need to start betting and wager cumulatively 5x your deposit amount. As soon as you do this, you will receive your free bet.

Sports Betting

As covered earlier, TonyBet has close to 40 sports available to bet on 24/7. This includes hundreds of sports leagues from in Canada and all around the world. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top sports, leagues, and other betting options available at TonyBet.

Leagues and Betting Options

TonyBet has wagers for all the major North American sports leagues, as well as dozens of European soccer leagues and niche sports, like darts and cricket.

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NBA

Fans of the NBA will find hundreds of bets for every league and playoff game. This includes basic betting lines (moneyline, over/under, spreads), as well as team and player props. You can also bet on plenty of outright markets, like team total wins, division winners, and, of course, who will win the championship.

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NFL

The NFL is the most popular sports league on the continent, so it’s no wonder that TonyBet has made it a big part of its push into North America, with boosted bets and other NFL promos throughout the year. It also has wide betting markets, but lacks live streaming options that other Canadian betting sites have.

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NHL

TonyBet’s NHL betting market is arguably its most comprehensive in Canada. Like with the NBA, there are hundreds of unique bets for every game. You’ll find even more options during big matchups and during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Another highlight is that TonyBet regularly offers special hockey betting promos for NHL games, like boosted bets or risk-free bonus offers.

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English Premier League

Like most European sportsbooks, TonyBet has a wider variety of soccer betting markets than Canadian-based sites. The English Premier League is the most popular soccer league in Canada — and the world — so TonyBet offers plenty of bets for every match. We were particularly impressed by the amount of player props, which are often pretty basic at other sites.

Betting Odds

We compared the odds and the house edge at TonyBet compared to other top sportsbooks in Canada. After this analysis, we can confidently say that TonyBet’s odds are very competitive, but not the sharpest in the country. Generally speaking, its odds on single-game wagers for sports like hockey, basketball, and football are better than average. Odds for futures bets are pretty standard.

Typically, TonyBet offers odds for games around a week before they happen. This is also around the industry average, so you won’t be able to get in early on competitive markets before the odds change. Futures bets are available well before the competition though.

Another thing worth noting is that TonyBet has daily boosted bets and early cashout options for all major sports. Most sportsbooks have this, but it’s still worth mentioning since these promos can increase the overall value you get from your wagers.

Live Betting and Streaming

TonyBet has live betting, but there are no live streaming options available in Canada. This is unfortunate and honestly representative of TonyBet’s overall live betting strategy. The online sportsbook offers plenty of live bets with competitive odds, but the overall live betting menu is very basic.

My Experience using TonyBet

As a part of this TonyBet review, I obviously tested and used the sportsbook for myself. Here are the three biggest standout positives and negatives of my experience testing TonyBet.

What I like about TonyBet

Simple Sign-up Process: Getting started at TonyBet was super simple compared to other sportsbooks I’ve reviewed.

Wide Betting Markets: As a soccer bettor, I like sites that have more than just basic betting markets. TonyBet met my expectations and then some, with unique markets for all the top leagues.

Reliable Customer Support: TonyBet customer support is available 24/7 and staffed by real, human representatives. After testing many sites that use AI agents, this really stood out.

Areas for improvement

Basic Live Betting Options: While TonyBet has a good amount of live bets, I was disappointed by the simple live betting menu and lack of live streaming.

Standard Withdrawal Times: Unless you are using crypto, don’t expect quick payouts at TonyBet. Most withdrawals take around 1-3 banking days.

Limited Promos: Outside of boosted bets and early cashout offers, TonyBet doesn’t have many regular ongoing promotions.

Mobile App

The TonyBet app is available to download on iOS from the Apple App Store. It is not available on Android. Additionally, the iOS app is only available to use in Ontario. Experienced Canadian gamblers will be used to this restriction, since Ontario is the only regulated market in Canada, but it’s still a slight knock against TonyBet.

On the other hand, TonyBet offers an alternative to sports betting apps with its dedicated mobile sports betting site. It features a more streamlined design than the desktop site, which gives it a very mobile-focused feel, similar to sportsbook apps.

For users outside of Ontario or on Android devices, the mobile site is a great alternative. It automatically adjusts for touchscreen devices and provides access to all of the features available on desktop.

Device Rating iOS 3/5 Android N/A

Payment Methods

One of TonyBet’s best features is the number of banking options available to choose from. Below, we’ll break down every method available for deposits and withdrawals.

Deposit Methods

With 16 deposit methods available, TonyBet has one of the most comprehensive selections of payment methods available in Canada. The minimum deposit is C$10, via e-wallets and Tonybet charges no fees for deposits.

Deposit Method Min Deposit Visa C$15 Mastercard C$15 Interac C$10 LuxonPay C$20 MiFinity C$15 MuchBetter C$15 JetonBank C$10 Paysafecard C$10 Neosurf C$10 Bitcoin C$75 Ethereum C$75 Litecoin C$75 Ripple C$75 Tether C$75 Solana C$75 Cardano C$75

Withdrawal Methods

Almost all of the banking options available for deposits are also available for withdrawals. Additionally, the minimum withdrawal amounts are similar and relatively low compared to other top sportsbooks. There is a minimum withdrawal limit of CA$15, and withdrawals are typically processed in 12-48 hours.

Withdrawal Method Min Withdrawal Visa C$15 Mastercard C$15 Interac C$10 Bank Transfer C$50 MuchBetter C$15 JetonBank C$10 Bitcoin C$75 Ethereum C$75 Litecoin C$75 Ripple C$75 Tether C$75 Solana C$75 Cardano C$75

Payout Speed

TonyBet’s overall payout speed is about 1-3 banking days. This is in line with the industry average. It also varies by payment method.

Cryptocurrency withdrawals typically take less than 24 hours, while traditional bank transfer, Interac, and Visa/Mastercard withdrawals can take up to seven days.

E-wallets process faster than bank transfers (usually around 2 banking days), but it varies from e-wallet to e-wallet.

Customer Support

TonyBet customer support is available via 24/7 live chat, email, or by filling out a customer support request form. All three options will get you support eventually, but the 24/7 live chat option is by far the fastest and most reliable.

In our experience, TonyBet responds to emails and help requests in under 48 hours. You can get help using the live chat feature in just a few minutes. Additionally, TonyBet’s live chat feature is staffed by real humans, who are generally very helpful. The only issues we ran into were when we asked Canada-specific questions. We usually got the answers we needed, but it sometimes took staff longer to research the questions.

User Experience

+ Ease of Use One of TonyBet’s standout features is how easy it is to sign up. It takes just a few minutes to create your account and the identity verification process is straightforward. When you go to make your first withdrawal, you will be prompted to follow the steps to uploading your documents. From there, you just have to wait a few hours. + Managing Your Account TonyBet doesn’t have many ways to customise your account. You can change your odds format from the default decimal format. You can also change the notification settings, which is important for players who don’t want emails from TonyBet filling their inbox. Making these changes is very easy, once you click the cog settings icon. + Responsible Gambling Options TonyBet offers a wide range of responsible gambling tools, including deposit and loss limits, short and long-term timeout periods, and voluntary temporary or permanent self exclusion. They also have safe gambling resources, like a problem gambling quiz and links to outside organisations. You can find all of these tools and resources on the responsible gambling page

Stand Out Feature: Bet Builder

Like a lot of sportsbook’s TonyBet has a dedicated Bet Builder tool that you can use to make same-game parlays. However, TonyBet’s is much easier to use with clear icons showing you which bets can be included. This is a great feature when you are dealing with a site that has so many betting options for each game, like TonyBet has. The Bet Builder is also regularly incorporated into special parlay promos, which TonyBet offers regularly for big events, such as the World Cup.

Expert Opinion: Cody Aceveda Goal.com Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda After testing the sportsbook comprehensively for this TonyBet review, I can safely say that TonyBet is a good sports betting site, but not one of the absolute best. It has a lot of great features, but also big limitations compared to other sportsbooks. Let’s start with the bonus. I really like how the TonyBet welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match. Other sites have switched from these kinds of offers to first bet bonuses that only payout if you lose your first wager. Myself and other sports bettors obviously prefer bonuses with guaranteed funds, like TonyBet’s bonus. On the other hand, the 5x wagering requirement and minimum odds restrictions bring down the value of the offer compared to sportsbooks with simple 1x requirements and no odds limits. TonyBet’s live betting options left me feeling similarly. The sportsbook has great live betting options, but it was hard to feel as engaged as normally due the basic user interface and the lack of live streaming. With all this being said, there are some aspects of the sportsbook that are 100% positive. For example, I genuinely think TonyBet’s live chat is one of the best in Canada. So many sites have switched to AI agents, so being able to speak with a real human was a breath of fresh air. Overall, TonyBet has a lot of positives with some pretty noticeable drawbacks. There are better sportsbooks in Canada, but I still would recommend TonyBet to anyone looking to start betting on sports today.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a sportsbook with wide betting markets, tons of crypto banking options, and a generous welcome bonus, you should consider signing up for TonyBet. Yes, it has limitations, like the lack of live streaming and bonus terms and conditions, but the positives far outweigh the negatives.

When you’re ready to sign up for TonyBet, you can create your account in just a few minutes. All you need to do is go to the site, select Sign Up, and fill out the registration form. Make sure you don’t forget to opt in to the welcome bonus so that you can claim a 100% deposit match up to C$350.

FAQ