The Canadiens (2-2-1) had to dig deep in their last game to finally put away the Sabres. Montreal was held 3-3 after overtime in front of its own fans and finally prevailed via a shootout, with Zachary Bolduc converting the winning shot. That makes it two SO wins in a row for the franchise, who are ahead of only the Red Wings near the Atlantic Division basement after five games played of the 2025-26 season.

The Capitals (3-2-0) pushed the Hurricanes hard on Tuesday but surrendered two late goals in the third period to ultimately go down 4-2 on the road. Washington is still well-placed above .500 and occupies fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. Off the ice, the team learned this week that all-time franchise icon Alexander Ovechkin, is preparing to hang up his skates. Ovechkin announced in October that the 2026-27 season would be his last. To date he has scored 929 goals in the NHL, more than any other player in history - all of those coming in a Capitals jersey.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions, Picks & Odds - 7:30pm - 10/14/2026

Capitals ML @ -125 with BET99

Over 6.5 @ -120 with BET99

Alex Tuch Anytime Goalscorer @ +220 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Capitals on track for home W: Washington ML @ -125

The Capital One Arena looks like a tough stop for Montreal this Wednesday, particularly since it has to take on Boston the night before. The Capitals have opened the season with two wins out of three at home, and in 2025-26 returned the sixth best home record in the NHL going 25-11-5 in front of their own fans. The recent H2H also looks to favor Washington. Since the start of the 2024-25 season Washington and Montreal have met 11 times between the regular season and the postseason, with the Capitals sitting 8-3 from those games.

Montreal’s defense in particular has been shaky to start the year and that will count against the visitor against a team with plenty of firepower in its lineup, particularly at home. Look to Washington to take the win here.

Capitals vs Canadiens Pick 1: Capitals ML @ -125 with BET99

Canadiens and Caps to keep it tight: Under 6.5 goals @ -120

The Canadiens defense is in line to receive a boost this Wednesday. After sitting out the Buffalo game first-choice goaltender Jakub Dobes should regain his spot between the post to take on the Caps, a fair indication that we may be in for a low-scoring game when Montreal arrive in the US capital. Dobes is coming off a couple of rough outings but he held opponents to 2.78 goals per game over 42 regular season appearances last year.

Washington will likely be looking for Charlie Lindgren to step up after Logan Thompson donned the gloves for Tuesday’s game against the Hurricanes. The vet is also no slouch between the posts, making 27 saves while holding the Lightning to two goals in his only start of the season so far. Lindgren knows the Canadiens well, having made his pro debut in Montreal where he spent five seasons up to 2020. With two accomplished goaltenders in place plus the demands of playing back-to-back, the under looks like the smart bet for this one.

Capitals vs Canadiens Pick 2: Under 6.5 goals @ -120 with BET99

Tuch back to scoring ways: Tuch 1+ goals @ +285

Alex Tuch is making a good impression in his early days as a Cap. Having been traded to Washington from Boston in the offseason the 30-year-old forward has scored three times in his first five games, leading the charts so far for the Capitals. Tuch is coming off a 33-goal campaign for the Sabres, the third time in the last four seasons he has broken the 30-goal mark. He struggled to make an impact against reigning Stanley Cup champions Carolina Tuesday but should find more space to roam against what has been a suspect Montreal backline so far this year.

Capitals vs Canadiens Pick 3: Alex Tuch Anytime Goalscorer @ +285 with BET99

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Start Time

The Canadiens are looking to get their season going this Wednesday with a stop in the US capital as they visit Washington. Both of these teams are playing back-to-back after games on Tuesday night. Games between the Capitals and Canadiens tend to be hard-fought; the pair split the season series last year 1-1-1 with Washington getting the win in overtime in Montreal’s last visit to the Capital One Arena.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens Game Details