Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions, Picks & Odds - 10/03/2026

Penguins (1-0-0) captain and all-time idol Sidney Crosby is back for his 22nd pro season in 2026-27 and is still a fearsome competitor at the age of 39. The Halifax native contributed 29 goals and 45 assists as the Penguins made the postseason for the first time in four years, though they went down to rivals Philadelphia in the first round. Pittsburgh had a quiet offseason and will be betting on its established core to come through this year and deliver. It enjoyed a great opening game, smashing the Flyers 7-0 on the road with Nicholas Robertson bagging two goals and Crosby recording an assist.

The Canadiens (1-0-0) went all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, ultimately losing out to eventual Stanley Cup winner Carolina in five games. In the regular season Montreal went 48-24-10, with Cole Caulfield breaking the 50-goal barrier to become the first Canadian to do so in more than 30 years. The team added seasoned winger Chris Kreider in the offseason to further strengthen an already formidable offensive unit. In its opening game Montreal did just enough to get past the Maple Leafs in Toronto, pulling through 3-2 to start the year with a win.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions, Picks & Odds - 7pm - 10/3/2026

Canadiens +1.5 @ 1.36 with Sports Interaction

Over 6 @ 1.87 with Sports Interaction

Penguins 1P Spread (-0.5) @ 2.50 with Sports Interaction

All odds are courtesy of Sports Interaction, correct at the the time of publishing and subject to change.

Canadiens to cover on the road Montreal +1.5

This is a tough one to call. The Penguins have home ice advantage and a hugely experienced roster, but are also missing key pieces like Bryan Rust and Ben Kindel through injury. Montreal can call on aces Caulfield and Nick Suzuki as well as one of the best goalies in the sport in Jakub Dobes.

I am backing the Canadiens to cover the puck line on Saturday as the underdog. They took two out of three from Pittsburgh last year, their only loss coming in a shootout on December 21 in Pittsburgh. Montreal went 18-4-8 ATS as away underdog throughout 2025-26, including the postseason, and opened this year by covering on the road with its win over Toronto. Look for the Canadiens to push the Penguins all the way this weekend.

Penguins vs Canadiens Pick 1: Canadiens +1.5 @ 1.36 with Sports Interaction

Look for goals in Pittsburgh. Over 6 goals

These two teams love to get on the offensive, and the results should be a game filled with action this weekend. I am taking the over all the way here. The Penguins ranked second in all of the NHL last year by scoring 297 goals in the regular season at a clip of 3.58 goals per game. The Canadiens were not far behind with 282 goals in favor, while both of these sides were scored on at a rate of more than three per game, setting the stage for an early shootout in this new season.

Penguins vs Canadiens Pick 2: Over 6 goals @ 1.87 with Sports Interaction

Early advantage for hosts: Penguins to win 1P

One thing that characterizes this Pittsburgh team is its ability to get going early. The Penguins outscored opponents 95-68 in the first period last season and showed that talent again Wednesday by leading the Flyers 2-0 by the time the first buzzer sounded. Montreal in contrast take more time to warm up, and with the home crowd firmly behind Crosby and Co. I am backing the Penguins to get the hot start.

Penguins vs Canadiens Pick 3: Penguins 1P Spread (-0.5) @ 2.50 with Sports Interaction

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens Start Time

The PPG Paints Arena is the venue for a great night of hockey on Saturday, as the Penguins play their first home game of 2026-27 against the Canadiens. Having battled through to the Eastern Conference Finals last year expectations are high for Montreal, but a tough game is in store against NHL legend Sidney Crosby and an accomplished Pittsburgh lineup.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Montreal Canadiens Game Details