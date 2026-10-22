NY Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Predictions, Picks & Odds

Putting wins together has been the consistent problem so far in the 2026-27 season for the Maple Leafs (5-4-2). Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Columbus was the first time this term that Toronto has managed to string together back-to-back Ws, a pattern that has logically had a negative impact so as the team strives to return to the playoffs. The Leafs are at least continuing to get excellent performances out of William Nylander. The forward added a goal and an assist against the Blue Jackets to take his season points tally to 13, numbers good enough to make him a top-20 player in the NHL so far in 2026-27.

The Rangers (7-3-1) are putting together a solid campaign so far in 2025-26. They currently sit second in the Metropolitan Division with just two losses so far in October and last time out beat out the Ducks 5-2 at Madison Square Garden to stretch their unbeaten home record this season to six games. Alex Lefreniere popped up with two assists in that game to extend his own excellent start. The 25-year-old now has 13 points through the first 12 games.

NY Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Predictions, Picks & Odds - 7pm - 10/22/2026

Rangers ML @ 1.91 with Sports Interaction

Under 6.5 @ 1.87 with Sports Interaction

Auston Matthews Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.40 with Sports Interaction

All odds are courtesy of Sports Interaction, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Rangers to win on the road NY Moneyline

The Leafs finally put two straight wins together this week but I think that run is going to be short-lived against the formidable Rangers. NY has made short work of most of its opponents so far in 2026-27 and should be too much for inconsistent Toronto, even with home advantage for the Canadians. The Leafs’ form at Scotiabank Arena has also been rather mediocre, sporting a 3-3-1 record in home games. The Rangers have the rest advantage and can make it count with a win on the road this Thursday.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Pick 1: Rangers ML @ 1.91 with Sports Interaction

Rangers and Leafs to keep things tight. Under xx goals

Part of the Rangers success so far has come from its excellent defense, and that is one reason why the scoring should be limited when these two meet. NY has shipped just 24 goals so far this season, a mark of 2.18 goals per game that ranks fourth among NHL franchises this season. The team is particularly impressive when playing shorthanded, with a 97.1% net penalty kill rate that is tied with the Hurricanes as best in the league - while the Rangers are yet to allow a single power play goal while playing on the road. This does much to explain their road O/U record of 1-4 - back that record to go to 1-5 after Thursday night.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Pick 2: Under 6.5 goals @ 1.87 with Sports Interaction

Auston Matthews Anytime Goalscorer for Senators

If anyone can make the breakthrough for the Leafs, it is Matthews. The Toronto captain has already hit the net seven times in this NHL season, tying him in third place among NHL skaters. Five of those have come in the last five games, including a three-point night to take down the Blue Jackets on the road on Tuesday. Matthews and Nylander will have to deliver to keep the Rangers' defence under pressure and the recent H2H suggests the former can break through, with a record of six goals in his last seven outings against the New Yorkers.

Rangers vs Maple Leafs Pick 3: Auston Matthews Anytime Goalscorer for Leafs @ 2.40 with Sports Interaction

NY Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Start Time

The Maple Leafs face a stiff test on Thursday when the Rangers come to town. New York has looked great early on and appears to be a good bet to return to the playoffs in 2026-27 after two years away. Watch out for Toronto, though, who took both games these teams played at the Scotiabank Arena last season and is seeking some consistency to get its campaign off the ground.

NY Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game Details