The Canadiens (12-5-4) are in a fierce battle at the top of the division with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators. As of Tuesday, all three teams were tied on 28 points, with the Lightning ahead by virtue of their superior points difference.

Montreal squandered the chance to move ahead of the pair on Monday as it went down 3-1 to the Rangers in Madison Square Garden. Phillip Danault scored the Canadiens’ only goal of the game in the second period as the visitors struggled against Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, who made 24 of 25 saves. Montreal has now lost two of its last four games.

The Devils (15-6-0) are also flying high this year. They trail the Hurricanes by four points at the top of the Metropolitan Division with just one loss in their last eight games. Last time out New Jersey powered past the Capitals 7-4, fired by Luke Hughes’ three assists, one of four Devils who registered three points on the road in Washington. Connor Hellebuyck came up big between the sticks with 43 saves to keep the Caps at bay.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils Predictions, Picks & Odds - 7:30pm - 11/18/2026

Devils ML @ -160 with BET99

Over 6.5 @ +115 with BET99

Jack Hughes +1.5 points @ +145 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Devils to protect home ice: Devils ML

I have to go for the Devils in this one. New Jersey is as good as anyone when playing in front of its own fans this year, winning nine and losing just twice in home games so far. The Canadiens have been strong on the road too but the Devils looks to be a very tough stop, particularly given that Montreal will be playing on just a single day of rest following Monday’s game against the Rangers and has been struggling for wins lately.

The Devils have additionally dominated this matchup recently, going 5-0-1 against Montreal in the last six meetings between these two teams. The Canadiens’ net PP% is just 10%, the second-worst mark in the NHL, and that inability to take advantage when up a man should also weigh heavy against such accomplished opponents.

Canadiens vs Devils Pick 1: Devils ML @ -160 with BET99

Goals to flow in Jersey. Over 6.5 goals

These are two teams who, without a doubt, are more comfortable on the offensive. The Devils rank fourth in the NHL with 79 goals scored to date, a clip of 3.76 goals per game, while the Canadiens average 3.78 goals per game on the road, placing sixth in pro hockey.

The Devils are 13-8 for the season on the over and 6-5 on the over playing at home. Montreal is 12-9 on the over. Expect plenty of goals on Wednesday night with the over looking like the smart bet in Jersey.

Canadiens vs Devils Pick 2: Over 6.5 goals @ +115 with BET99

Hughes to make big impact: Jack Hughes +1.5 points

Luke Hughes was one of the standouts in New Jersey’s last win, but I think the spotlight is going to move to big brother Jack this week. The elder Hughes has made a brilliant start to the year and another multiple point game - it would be his 10th so far this season - is well within reach.

The 2019 Draft’s first overall pick was used sparingly on Saturday, clocking just over 20 minutes of time on the ice. He should see more action on Wednesday and will lead the Devils offence against a difficult opponent. Hughes leads the Devils with 10 goals so far and also has 17 assists for a total of 27 season points, tying for 11th among NHL skaters.

Canadiens vs Devils Pick 3: Jack Hughes +1.5 points @ +145 with BET99

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils Start Time

Newark’s Prudential Center plays host to a game which feels like an early playoff preview as the Canadiens visit the Devils this Wednesday. Both teams are fighting for the top spot in their respective divisions after good starts to the NHL season, though New Jersey has held the edge in the most recent playings of this matchup.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils Game Details