Our betting expert expects an open clash to deliver plenty of goals, with Erling Haaland netting in a home win.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Napoli

Manchester City to win & Both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on BET99

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on BET99

Erling Haaland to score last at odds of 2.90 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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City to bounce back from latest domestic setback

The Champions League may provide some respite to Manchester City’s domestic struggles. With the exception of a 4-2 home defeat against PSG, they’ve taken care of business in Europe. Even against the reigning champions, Enzo Maresca’s side managed to create 2.63 xG and have 27 shots.

The hosts should have too much firepower for an injury-ravaged Napoli backline. The Partenopei are without Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Buongiorno and Benoît Badiashile due to fitness issues. Centre-back Rafa Marin is also suspended.

With 10 goals conceded across their past three Champions League fixtures, Napoli are struggling defensively. Their away games in this competition this term have ended in 3-1 and 4-1 defeats. They’ve allowed 11.1 xG in total, which is the fourth-worst record.

City have won each of the previous three meetings between the clubs. They offer value to triumph in a clash with goals at each end.

Manchester City vs Napoli Bet 1: Manchester City to win & Both teams to score at odds of 2.40 on BET99

Goals to flow at the Etihad

Antoine Semenyo is the only major attacking absentee for Manchester City. They should have enough quality out wide and in midfield to ask questions of this shaky visiting defence.

Maresca’s team rank joint-sixth, with their tally of 12 goals scored so far in the 2026-27 Champions League. With Haaland clinical up top, they’ve slightly outperformed their total of 9.9 xG, which is also the sixth-best record.

Napoli aren’t short on attacking options of their own. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund could all start on their respective returns to Manchester. Ex-City star De Bruyne has already netted four times in 12 Serie A outings this term.

Over 3.5 goals has been a winning bet in each of Napoli’s last three games in Europe. It offers value, with an implied probability of 54% here.

Manchester City vs Napoli Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 on BET99

Haaland to do the damage late on

Despite their dip in form, Manchester City can still rely on Erling Haaland to score goals. The Norwegian netted three times for his country during the recent Nations League break. He also averages 5.7 shots per game and a goal every 54 minutes in the Champions League.

Haaland’s goals in this competition have tended to come late on. All of his five strikes have come in the second half. The 26-year-old has netted the final goal in three of his team’s four Champions League fixtures.

That late-scoring trend has also been evident in the Premier League. Six of Haaland’s nine goals in the English top flight this season have come after the interval.

Given that, backing Haaland to score late could be the smart move on Tuesday night. He is given an implied probability of 35% of scoring the final goal.

Manchester City vs Napoli Bet 3: Erling Haaland to score last at odds of 2.90 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester City 4-2 Napoli

Goalscorers prediction - Manchester City: Erling Haaland x2, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku - Napoli: Kevin De Bruyne, Rasmus Hojlund

Following a flying start to the season, Manchester City are now struggling in the Premier League. They did end a three-game losing streak on Saturday in the English top flight. However, a 1-1 home draw against Fulham did little to improve the mood at the Etihad.

In the Champions League, City have already picked up nine points from four games. They are in a strong position to clinch a top-eight finish. By contrast, Napoli are currently outside the top 24, with just three points on the board.

Injuries have contributed to a difficult campaign for Massimiliano Allegri’s side. They had gone three games without a win in all competitions before a 1-0 triumph over Torino at the weekend.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Napoli

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernandez, Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Napoli expected lineup: Milinkovic-Savic, Beukema, Rrahmani, Olivera, Politano, Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay, Spinazzola, De Bruyne, Hojlund