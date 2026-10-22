Juventus vs Rennes predictions: The hosts extend their European record

Our betting expert shares his predictions for the European clash between Juventus vs Rennes. Juventus should ride their success and win the game.

Best bets for Juventus vs Rennes

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.71 on BET99

1x2 & Totals - Juventus & Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.79 on BET99

Anytime goalscorer - Esteban Lepaul at odds of 3.30 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Juve find it difficult at the back

After two matchdays, Juventus are the joint-highest goalscorers in the competition with seven goals. At an average of 3.5 goals per game, they’re expected to be dominant at the Allianz Stadium. Their most recent five matches in all competitions produced exactly 10 goals going forward.

The visitors have scored nine goals in their last five matches across all competitions, averaging 1.8 goals per 90. However, they’ve also shipped nine goals in their recent four matches, which suggests the home side can get some joy in the final third. Each of Rennes’ last three outings produced goals at both ends.

Meanwhile, two of Juve’s last three outings saw the net bulge at both ends. The fact that the hosts conceded three goals at home this past weekend is enough to back the French side to breach their back line. As a result, it’s worth backing both teams to get on the scoresheet.

Juventus vs Rennes Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.71 on BET99

Home advantage could prove decisive for the Old Lady

Both sides suffered defeats over the weekend, which potentially dented their confidence ahead of Thursday’s encounter. However, Juventus can rely on their home support in Turin to help push them over the line.

The Old Lady are now on a four-game winning run in European fixtures at this stadium. That is their longest streak since December 2021.

Rennes shipping four goals over the weekend raised questions about their defensive discipline in this competition. Their recent five matches showcase their inconsistencies, as they won and lost two apiece and drew one. The cause for concern lies in their travelling, as Les Rouge et Noir are winless in their last three away dates, losing two of them.

The only two meetings between these teams took place in the 1999 Intertoto Cup final, which Juve won 4-2 on aggregate. Eight of Juve’s last 10 matches at home produced exactly two goals. Meanwhile, Rennes conceded a minimum of three goals in four of their last six matches away from home.

Juventus vs Rennes Betting Tip 2: 1x2 & Totals - Juventus & Over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.79 on BET99

Hat-trick should boost Lepaul’s confidence

There are several potential goalscorers to consider ahead of this fixture. For Juventus, Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade are handy picks to find the back of the net. Should Woltemade find the net, he would make history by scoring in each of the club’s first three matches in the main European competition.

For a higher-value alternative, however, Esteban Lepaul stands out for the Ligue 1 visitors. He struck a hat-trick of penalties in a losing cause. That should’ve been enough to convince Haise to start the Frenchman on Thursday.

Lepaul’s three goals took his tally to four in his last three appearances for Rennes. In Ligue 1, he has scored seven goals in as many matches this season. Meanwhile, he is yet to open his account in Europe. Fresh from a hat-trick, confidence will be high, which is why we’re backing him to get his name on the scoresheet in this one.

Juventus vs Rennes Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Esteban Lepaul at odds of 3.30 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Juventus 2-1 Rennes

Juventus 2-1 Rennes Goalscorers prediction: Juventus: Randal Kolo Muani, Nick Woltemade - Rennes: Esteban Lepaul

Juventus hope to claim European glory after 27 years with a successful Europa League campaign. The Bianconeri’s preparation for Matchday 3 of this competition couldn’t have gone any worse this past weekend. Luciano Spalletti’s men suffered a horrific home 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio in Serie A.

That result left the Old Lady eighth in the division after seven league games, so this midweek match will be a welcome distraction. Juve have been flawless in the Europa League so far, winning their first match 5-0 against NEC Nijmegen in the campaign opener. Juventus came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo last week. The win preserved their perfect Europa League record and place at the top of the standings.

Rennes went through the same challenge last week. The French side had to rally from 1-0 down to beat OFI Crete 2-1. This leaves them unbeaten in the competition after a Matchday 1 stalemate with Sturm Graz. While they’re defensively solid in Europe, their recent domestic outing suggests otherwise.

The visitors were on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller last weekend with Paris FC. Yet, Franck Haise’s troops are still just a point off the top of Ligue 1, which is likely to be a tough race to the title. However, Rennes can now focus on improving their positioning in the league phase of this competition. The trip to Italy is another chance to collect three points on Thursday.

Probable lineups for Juventus vs Rennes

Juventus expected lineup: Vicario, Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, McKennie, Sarr, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso, Conceicao, Alajbegovic, Kolo Muani

Rennes expected lineup: Samba, Frankowski, Cresswell, Ait Boudlal, Nagida, Szymanski, Camara, Rongier, Blas, Tamari, Lepaul