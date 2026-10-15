Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Mammoth Predictions, Picks & Odds - 10/15/2026

The Oilers (5-0-1) are on a roll to start the 2026-27 season. After six games Edmonton occupies second place in the Pacific Division, with just a single overtime loss against Vancouver on the first day of the season. Since then the Oilers have won five straight, most recently taking down the Kings 4-1 to complete a perfect three-game road trip. Connor McDavid stood out in that last game, picking up a goal and three assists for a total of four points while between the posts Devon Levi made 39 saves to frustrate LA.

Utah (5-2-0) has also looked formidable early on. The Mammoth have suffered defeat just twice so far this campaign, going down to the Rangers and Bruins in non-conference play. Their 5-2 record is good enough to claim first place for now in the Central Division ahead of the Jets and Wild. Last time out Utah held off a late comeback from the Maple Leafs to win 5-4, with Dylan Guenther and Mikhail Sergachev both picking up a goal and an assist each.

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Mammoth Predictions, Picks & Odds - 9pm - 10/15/2026

Oilers -1.5 @ +195 with BET99

Oilers to win P1 @ +165 with BET99

Connor McDavid 2+ points @ +125 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Oilers look good for win Edmonton -1.5 @ +195

The Oilers have dominated meetings between these two teams in recent years and given their brilliant start to the season, they should have more than enough to win out over the Mammoth and cover on the puckline in front of their own fans. Edmonton and Utah have met met six times since the start of the 2024-25 season and the Oilers have gone 5-0-1 in that period, losing just a single game in OT against the Mammoth. Four of those five wins have been by a margin of three goals or more.

Oilers vs Mammoth Pick 1: Oilers -1.5 @ +195 with BET99

Oilers to start hot. Oilers to win P1 @ +165

A lot of Edmonton’s success so far this year has been its ability to catch teams off-guard early. I can see the Oilers pressing their advantage again in the opening minutes and coming out of the first period in a winning position. Through six games the Oilers are joint-highest scorers before the first buzzer, netting 10 P1 goals so far. Overall Edmonton has a 10-3 advantage over teams in first period play so far in 2026-27.

The Mammoth in contrast make slower starts to games. Despite their 5-0-1 record, the Mammoth have held a slim advantage so far this season early on, outscoring opponents by a single goal, 7-6 in aggregated first period play. That is a weakness that Edmonton will be keen to jump on as the Oilers look to make a statement straight away on Thursday.

Oilers vs Mammoth Pick 2: Oilers win P1 @ +165 with BET99

Captain to shine again: McDavid 1+ points @ +125

No player has arguably made a bigger impact in the opening few weeks of 2026-27 as the Oilers captain. Connor McDavid leads all of the NHL with 17 points through six games, a tally he bolstered with a goal and three assists to sink the Kings. The way he is going, he could well do it again against Utah this Thursday. McDavid particularly enjoys taking on the Mammoth. He scored five goals in three games against Utah last year and finished each of those games with at least two points. Back him to score in this upcoming matchup and lead from the front.

Oilers vs Mammoth Pick 3: Connor McDavid 1+ points @ +125 with BET99

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Mammoth Start Time

The Oilers and Mammoth have both enjoyed good starts to the young NHL season and now they face off at Rogers Place, in the first of two games the teams will play against each other in the next three days. Edmonton heads home on Thursday after a perfect road trip, and will be looking to protect a five-game win streak. But the Mammoth, who are battling right at the top of the Central Division early on, will not be easy to overcome.

Edmonton Oilers vs Utah Mammoth Game Details