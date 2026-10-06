Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions, Picks & Odds - 10/6/26

The Hurricanes (1-2-0) are the reigning Stanley Cup champions, having taken down Montreal in five in the Eastern Conference finals before beating the Golden Knigts 4-2 to take hockey’s biggest crown. Their defense of the title has started on rocky ground, however, with losses to the Panthers and Capitals to begin 2026-27. Carolina did manage to post its first W of the season on Saturday by taking down the Flyers 3-2 in overtime, buoyed by two goals and an assist by Sebastian Aho.

The Canadiens (1-1-0) have also tasted early disappointment. Montreal opened with a close win over the Maple Leafs but was outgunned at the weekend in a thrilling game on the road against the Penguins. The away side made up a three-goal deficit in the third period to push the encounter to overtime, but ultimately went down 6-5 to Pittsburgh despite a couple of goals from Cole Caulfield, who is looking to repeat his 50-goal year in 2025-26. Tuesday’s matchup is the home season opener for the Canadiens, who are looking to reclaim the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1992-93.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens Predictions, Picks & Odds - 7pm - 10/6/2026

Canadiens ML @ -105 with BET99

Under 6.5 @ -120 with BET99

Hurricanes -3.5 goals @ -150 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the the time of publishing and subject to change.

Canadiens to get revenge Montreal ML @ -105

The Canadiens found the Eastern Finals a bridge too far against Carolina, but there is good reason to believe they can bounce back and take this game in front of their own fans on Tuesday. Fatigue no doubt played a big part in that previous result, with Montreal playing out two full seven-game sets before going up against the Hurricanes. In the regular season the Canadiens took the series 3-0, making them the only team to sweep the eventual Stanley Cup winners in all of the NHL last year.

Overall Montreal was dominant at the Bell Centre, going 24-15-2 in home games during the 2025-26 regular season. Carolina did very little to change its roster over the offseason and currently has Seth Jarvis on the IL as he recovers from shoulder surgery. This should be a close one but I like the Canadiens to come through and give their fans some early cheer.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Pick 1: Canadiens ML @ -105 with BET99

Tight game in Montreal. Under 6.5 goals @ -120

There is plenty of reason to think we are in for a low-scoring game on Tuesday. While Carolina ran out a comfortable winner back in the playoffs most of the games were very tight, with three out of the five finishing with five goals or fewer scored. This was the case for both of the games played at the Bell Centre, which featured just nine total goals. The Hurricanes additionally boasted one of the NHL’s meanest defenses last year while playing on the road, averaging just 2.67 GA/GP in the regular season.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Pick 2: Under 6.5 goals @ -120 with BET99

Canes struggle for goals: Carolina under 3.5 goals @ -150

It has been a tough start to the year for the reigning champions, particularly on offense. Carolina has managed three or more goals in just one of its games so far and not once during regulation time. I am backing that trend to continue this Tuesday with Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes coming up big in this Eastern Finals replay. The Canadiens held the Canes to two goals or fewer in regulation time during five the two teams’ meetings last year, including the postseason.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Pick 3: Hurricanes -3.5 goals @ -150 with BET99

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens Start Time

The Canadiens are out for a measure of revenge this Tuesday as they face the Hurricanes, who beat Montreal over five games in last year’s postseason on the way to the franchise’s second Stanley Cup triumph. Both of these teams have dropped early games, raising the stakes for the Canadiens’ home opener at the Bell Centre.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Montreal Canadiens Game Details