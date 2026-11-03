Barcelona vs Aston Villa predictions: Raphinha to strike in a home win

Our betting expert expects plenty of goals in the Catalan capital, with Raphinha leading Barcelona to victory.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Aston Villa

Barcelona to win & Both teams to score at odds of 2.05 on BET99

Raphinha to score first at odds of 4.20 on BET99

Nicolas Jackson to score anytime at odds of 3.10 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Barca to win an open contest

Following those two recent setbacks, Barcelona seemed refreshed and on top of their game against Alaves. They created seven big chances and an xG of 3.26 against the Basque side in a deserved victory. However, once again, a clean sheet proved elusive as Mariano Diaz fired home in the 84th minute.

The Catalans have an 86% win rate across all competitions this season. They average 4.07 goals per 90 minutes. Despite that, there is clearly room for improvement at the back.

Nine of the previous 10 Barca games have seen both sides score. Rayo Vallecano, Racing Santander and Real Madrid have all netted twice at Camp Nou this season.

Injuries to defenders Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart have contributed to their problems at the back. All of those players could miss out again on Tuesday. Backing Barcelona to win and both teams to score appears to offer value, with an implied probability of 49%.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Barcelona to win & Both teams to score at odds of 2.05 on BET99

Raphinha to strike early following weekend brace

Having recently been sidelined for around a month, Raphinha wasn’t at his best in those crunch clashes with PSG and Real Madrid. However, he has now started three matches since his injury. The Brazilian was much sharper and scored twice against Alaves last time out, including an eighth-minute opener.

Raphinha’s effective transition into a striker has been the key reason why Barca have started this season so well. His return of 17 goals in 12 appearances is outstanding, given his relative lack of experience in the role.

That tally includes two Champions League strikes against Feyenoord. Raphinha scored first in just the third minute of that game. He has netted in the opening 15 minutes on three occasions this season.

Aston Villa have conceded 1.71 goals per game across all competitions on the road. Overall, they’ve done a good job of replacing key players such as Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, who left in the summer. However, they are without Ezri Konsa at centre-back, and defensive flaws have been evident.

Raphinha is capable of exploiting those. With 53% of his goals this term coming before the break, backing the Brazilian to score first could be the smart play.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Raphinha to score first at odds of 4.20 on BET99

In-form Jackson to ask questions on the break

Villa will back themselves to pose problems in transitions and on the break. Nicolas Jackson has the pace to exploit the home team’s high line.

The Senegalese international has hit form since reuniting with his former Villarreal boss Emery in the summer. Jackson has netted seven times across his past seven matches in all competitions.

The 25-year-old is also relishing the Champions League stage this term, with three goals in as many appearances. He averages exactly four shots per match in Europe, compared to 2.6 attempts per game in the Premier League.

In the past, Jackson’s finishing has let him down, but that hasn’t been an issue of late. His five goals have come from just 2.31 xG in the 2026-27 Premier League. The Villa frontman appears to offer value to score anytime, with an implied probability of 32%.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa Bet 3: Nicolas Jackson to score anytime at odds of 3.10 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 4-2 Aston Villa

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Raphinha x2, Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon - Aston Villa: Nicolas Jackson x2

Barcelona’s 100% start to the season was ended by back-to-back defeats against PSG and Real Madrid. However, they bounced back with a dominant 6-1 victory over Alaves on Saturday.

Both of these sides are in contention for a top-eight finish in the league phase. Barca have six points on the board, thanks to convincing wins over Feyenoord and Galatasaray. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have won all three of their Champions League fixtures this term.

It does get tougher from this point on for Unai Emery’s team, who have already defeated Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking. It’s just one defeat in nine outings for the Villans across all competitions. However, they weren’t at their best in a 1-1 home draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Aston Villa

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde, Rodri, Pedri, Yamal, Fermin, Gordon, Raphinha

Aston Villa expected lineup: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen, Kamara, Gomes, McGinn, Manzambi, Mbaye, Jackson